Rivers LG Elections: APC, PDP Merge

By Ken Asinobi

In the lead-up to the Rivers State Local Government Elections set for August 30, 2025, a significant political development has emerged with the major parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly merging or uniting to adopt consensus candidates.

This unusual alliance marks a breakthrough in Rivers State’s often fractious political landscape, suggesting a strategic collaboration aimed at presenting a united front in the local government polls.

The Rivers State local government elections, overseen by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), will cover all 23 local government areas and 319 wards. Amid this environment, neither party is approaching the elections in isolation.

The APC, which has declared strong confidence in sweeping the elections, reassuring voters of their readiness to deliver democratic dividends at the grassroots, is said to have successfully conducted seamless primaries producing credible candidates in all LGAs.

The APC is going to the local government elections with 20 chairmanship candidates from the compromised arrangement fashioned by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Meanwhile, the PDP, traditionally the dominant party in the state, has shown a willingness under current leadership to align with APC factions in adopting consensus candidates for various positions.

This move is intended to avoid the divisiveness that typically accompanies electoral contests in the state and to strengthen governance post-election. It appears that candidates close to influential figures such as former governor and current Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike have emerged in candidacies within both parties, highlighting political pragmatism and the fluidity of alliances.

This convergence is underscored by the release of party flags to candidates amidst declarations of unity and readiness to contest and win the elections comprehensively.

APC leaders have emphasized the party’s preparedness backed by robust organizational unity, while PDP has indicated its commitment to participate actively in the polls with consensus candidates selected to minimize intra-party conflicts.

The alliance comes at a time when the state is emerging from legal and political turbulence marked by election irregularities and court rulings that previously nullified some elections and affected governance structures.

The Supreme Court had invalidated earlier local government elections on grounds of irregularities, prompting a state of emergency and a return to caretaker administrations. The current election preparations and the move towards APC-PDP consensus candidates indicate a desire to restore stability and democratic legitimacy at the local government level.

Observers see the APC-PDP merger as a strategic step that can redefine Rivers State’s political dynamics by prioritizing stability, continuity, and cooperative governance over protracted electoral battles.

The political actors appear to be signaling a new dawn of collaboration aimed at delivering governance that transcends party rivalry at the grassroots.

The Rivers State gubernatorial and political figures continue to play influential roles in candidate selection, with loyalty networks impacting the endorsements and primary outcomes.

As the election day approaches, all eyes remain on whether this APC-PDP synergy will translate into successful governance cooperation or if historical rivalries will resurface in the post-election period. In summary, Rivers State’s local government elections in 2025 are set against a backdrop of political alliance between the APC and PDP, adopting consensus candidates and signaling a notable shift towards collaborative politics in this oil-rich southern Nigerian state. This development is expected to influence electoral outcomes and the future political landscape in Rivers State substantially.