Asari-Toru Agog As APC Asalga Flags Off Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State, officially flagged off its campaign for the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the historic King Amachree Square, Buguma, ahead of the August 30 polls.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of party faithful and supporters who thronged the venue to declare their solidarity with the APC and its candidates.

Representing both the National and State Chairmen of the APC, Hon. Alapuye Cotterell, Deputy State Chairman, assured the people of Asari-Toru of the party’s readiness to deliver effective governance. He particularly commended the APC Chairmanship Candidate, Hon. Onengiyeofori George (DSSRS), describing him as a proven leader with unmatched experience and commitment.

“We are offering you a candidate that has been tested and trusted; a candidate who has seen it all, who understands the challenges, and who knows the solutions. He has learned from the past, and he is back better prepared to move Asari-Toru to the next level.

Asalga can be great again; Asalga can be stronger again. But he cannot do it alone he needs all of us to stand with him,” Cotterell declared.

He further charged party members and supporters to take the campaign to every ward and ensure total victory for the APC across the thirteen wards of the LGA.

In his address, Hon. Onengiyeofori George, who is the Chairmanship Candidate, reiterated his commitment to service and progress for the people of Asari-Toru.

“We are back to serve you again. One good term deserves another. We delivered results before, and by God’s grace, we will do it again in line with our constitutional mandate,” he affirmed.

The flag presentation ceremony to the councilorship candidates across the thirteen wards was jointly conducted by Hon. Cotterell and Pastor Young Clarke, APC Chairman in Asari-Toru, who expressed optimism about the party’s chances.

“Our candidates will win because the APC is deeply rooted in the grassroots. We urge everyone to come out en masse on 30th August to vote for all APC candidates,” Pastor Clarke said. With the campaign now officially underway, the people of Asari-Toru look forward with renewed hope and confidence as Hon. Onengiyeofori George leads the APC team to victory.