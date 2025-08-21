ADC Gathers Momentum In Rivers

By Ken Asinibi

…Amaechi, Omehia, Secondus, Sekibo, Maeba, Opara, Uchendu, Others Unite

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is experiencing a remarkable surge in political momentum in Rivers State, marked by a swelling membership base and the influx of influential political heavyweights.

With over two million registered members and growing, the party is positioning itself as a formidable force ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amaechi

At a recent press briefing in Port Harcourt, the ADC State Publicity Secretary, Luckyman Egila, described the party as a “beautiful bride,” welcoming key political figures who have defected from their former parties to join the ADC fold.

These high-profile entrants include former Governors Rotimi Amaechi and Celestine Omehia, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, Senators Lee Maeba and Andrew Uchendu, as well as former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Chief Austin Opara, former Minister of Transport Dr. Abiye Sekibo amongst others.

Omehia

Egila emphasized that these prominent politicians and many others have fully registered as members of the ADC, having received their membership cards, underscoring their committed allegiance.

He stated, “We are a moving train because, politically, we don’t see anyone capable of stopping the ADC from clinching whatever ticket or office we want in Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.”

The ADC in Rivers State boasts of robust structures across all local government areas and communities, which have been in place well before the recent influx.

Secondus

This network has been instrumental in growing the membership base from its earlier strength to now over two million members.

The party also highlighted its active participation in the 2023 elections, asserting itself as one of the preferred choices for the people of Rivers State.

In addition to boasting strong numbers and influential members, the ADC leadership radiates unity and certainty, dismissing rumors of internal crises.

Maeba

According to Egila, the party stands solid with integrity, not tolerating any form of disrespect or actions that would damage its reputation.

As the 2027 general elections approach, the ADC in Rivers State appears galvanized, with seasoned politicians and grassroots supporters alike rallying behind a united banner.

The alliance of these political titans signals a strategic consolidation of power that could reshape the political landscape of Rivers State and beyond.

Sekibo

With figures like Rotimi Amaechi, Uche Secondus and Lee Maeba leading the charge, the African Democratic Congress is poised to make significant inroads, offering a strong alternative to the established parties and energizing voters with an agenda of progress and unity. This political development in Rivers State is one to watch closely as the ADC prepares to contest vigorously for electoral victories in the coming years, underpinned by a formidable membership and high-profile leadership at its helm.

Opara