Federal University Of Environment And Technology To Admit Pioneer Students In September

…As Governing Council, Principal Officers Assume Duties

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Governing Council and Principal Officers of the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the establishment of the university was aimed at expanding access to quality higher education in strategic fields. He urged the newly inaugurated council members and principal officers to discharge their duties in line with extant laws, noting that as pioneer administrators, they were selected on merit.

“It is pertinent for you to work collaboratively to ensure the development of the institution and harmonious relations among stakeholders,” Alausa said.

The minister disclosed that although there was no provision for FUET in the 2025 budget, President Bola Tinubu had directed that funds be sourced for its takeoff, with TETFund already approving the takeoff grant.

“The role you are about to assume goes beyond ceremony; it demands visionary leadership, strategic oversight, accountability, and unwavering integrity,” Alausa stressed. “The council is expected to uphold and defend the core values of the university, ensure adherence to due process, promote merit-based decisions, and safeguard the institution’s autonomy.”

Describing Koroma/Saakpenwa’s peaceful and scenic setting as ideal for academic growth and groundbreaking research, the minister noted that the institution was envisioned as a centre of excellence in environmental sciences, renewable energy, climate change adaptation, disaster risk management, and sustainable technological research.

“This university will generate homegrown, research-driven solutions that respond to both local needs and global aspirations,” he added.

In her goodwill message, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who represented the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, praised the choice of Ogoniland as the host site, noting its suitability for research and learning. She said the university would serve as both a beacon of innovation and a catalyst for socio-economic development in the Niger Delta.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, pledged the commission’s support in ensuring FUET fulfills its mandate.

Speaking on behalf of the council, the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Don Baridam, described the appointment as a “call to national duty” at a time when environmental sustainability and technological innovation are vital to Nigeria’s growth. He assured that the council would deliver on its mandate with humility and purpose.

The university is expected to admit its first set of students in September 2025.

FUET was established as part of the Tinubu administration’s drive to expand access to specialized, transformative tertiary education in disciplines critical to sustainable development.

Photo(s): The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Rivers State, Professor Chinedu Mmom, receives his appointment letter following his inauguration.