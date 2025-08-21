Institute Of Corporate Administration Of Harps On Importance Of Skills Development To Match Artificial Intelligence

By Joe Kalu

The Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria have again stressed the need to give priority attention to the development of human mind to fit into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for subsequent application in all aspects of life.

The Chairman of the occasion which took place at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, Eze (Dr) Esezi Obilor Rukani (JP) stated this in his opening remarks.

Speaking at the event, the Resource Person, Eminent Prof. Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka, who lectured on the theme: “Developing Parallel Intelligence For Excelling In Our Automation Age” highlighted the meaning and use of Parallel Intelligence as the ability to balance human insight with machine logic, data analysis and human intuition including short term objectives with long term strategic thinking or goals of organization to thrive in the automation age.

He emphasized what he called the rapid advancement in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, emphasising that success in this new era requires not just technical skills but also adaptable human intelligence, a blend of cognitive abilities to guide and interprete machine output effectively.

Prof. Onyeka further explained that the automation age involves the AI and Intelligent Automation transforming workplaces, boosting efficiency and enhançing decision-making through data insight. This transformation, he noted, requires a shift from solely focusing on technical implementation of workplace to emphasizing human-AI collaboration. By this,he pointed out, there is the need for parallel intelligence to go beyond automation.

He used the opportunity to list out how to develop Parallel Intelligence to include but not limited to:

Cultivating the habit of actively practicing the ability to integrate logical, data driven analysis with intuitive human understanding skills.

Developing the capacity to manage immediate operational needs while simultaneously maintaining a clear long-term goal and strategy.

Embracing continuous learning while recognizing that the landscape of this present age is constantly evolving, fostering a mindset of lifelong learning and adaptation to a new AI capabilities.

Focusing on skills AI complements rather than replacing such as emotional intelligence, contextual understanding, imaginative/ crtical thinking, creativity, motivation, and human-AI collaboration to offer unique human value in a world of automated process.

Develop these by fostering adaptability, adopting a long term strategic vision, cultivating continuous learning, and by integrating AI tools to augument capability, ultimately transforming work and innovate.

Developing responsible AI governance frameworks and processes to mitigate risks.

Make strategic investments in AI infrastructure, data governance and cross-border interoperability.

Promote research and development that emphasizes inclusive, equitable and ethically sound applications of AI for the SDGs in this automation age.

Prof. Samuel Ugo Onyeka reiterated that parallel intelligence is a critical competency for thriving in the automation age, and called on all participants, corporate individuals and organizations alike to focus on developing this integrated approach to harness the full potentials to human AI partnership and ensure continued success and the much desired innovation to drive the society to its enviabl induction of new members into the institute and the Award of Excellence to some deserving personalities across the South-South and South-East regions.