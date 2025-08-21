Perennial Flooding: Group Tasks RSGOn Proactive Control Measures To Safeguard Prone Areas

The Centre for Environment and Capacity Building, an environmental Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has called on the Rivers State Government to be proactive in tackling the issue of flooding in the State, saying the adverse effect has crippled the socio-economic life of the state.

Addressing the press recently in Port-Harcourt, Co-ordinator of the group, Crimson Opubo regretted that the perennial flooding and its consequences have grounded the State, adding that if adequate measures are not put in place to mitigate the situation, much disaster will be unavoidable.

The Co-ordinator, who lauded the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) for setting up a flood committee to attend to the consequences of the predicted 2025 flooding, appealed for a holistic approach towards the prevention of the possible disaster in the State.

Crimson Opubo said, “Though the committee set up by the present Rivers State government, due to the Hydrological service agency prediction and annual forecast, we are not comfortable with their activities not well spell out, considering that previous governments have failed woefully in implementing and proffering solution to the impending disaster.

“Accordingly, it is on good authority that the present flood committee under the watch of the sole administrator held several meetings with stakeholders and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to proffer solutions and policies in a push to solving the problem.

“NEMA, an organization saddled with the responsibility to formulate policies, manage disasters and monitor the level of preparedness to providing timely responses to eventualities such as flooding should collaborate with the State government flood committee to provide preventive measures to avert catastrophic tendencies.

“The Sole Administrator should also as a matter of urgency mandate the flood committee to engage in Post- flooding solutions and further tap from NEMA’s vast knowledge of handling flood disasters, rather than providing relief materials to those affected by the flood, which former government’s flood committee concentrated on rather than seek a permanent solution.

The Centre for Environment and Capacity Building, therefore urged the present committee to approach their assignment with a broader vision to address both pre and post flooding cases, instead of sharing palliatives to those they identify as victims of flooding.

“We advise and recommend some preventive solutions for Port-Harcourt and parts of Obio/Akpor local Government Areas.

Clearing of debris and obstructions in major drainage channels, especially the NTA-NWOGBA Creek, desilting of waterway to enable free flow of water to designated creeks and rivers within Port-Harcourt City and its environs for easy evacuation of debris.

“We are confident that if these proactive measures are put in place, Port-Harcourt City and its environs will regain its Garden City status”.