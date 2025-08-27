RSG Intensifies Flood Preparedness, Reiterates Commitment To Safety

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, with a specific focus on mitigating the impact of predicted flooding and related emergencies for the 2025 season.

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, made this declaration, Monday, during a high-level courtesy visit by a delegation from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The NEMA delegation was led by the Director of Planning, Research, and Forecasting, Dr. Onimode Abdullahi Bandele.

Addressing the delegation, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized the critical importance of community awareness and proactive measures.

He pointed to the state’s recently concluded multi-agency flood simulation exercise in Mbiama, Ahoada West Local Government Area, as a cornerstone of its strategy to boost public sensitization and operational readiness.

“It is our prayer that disasters do not come our way,” the Administrator stated. “But as you know, the impact of last year’s flood in Rivers State was severe; hundreds of thousands of people were displaced, farmlands were destroyed, and entire communities were cut off.

It is therefore crucial that we take proactive steps to mitigate such impacts should they occur again.”

Highlighting the state’s concrete actions, the Administrator outlined several key initiatives already underway:

Rehabilitation of IDP Camps: Selected Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps are being upgraded to serve as better-equipped havens should displacement occur.

Preemptive Infrastructure Maintenance: A concerted effort is ongoing to desilt canals and drainages, particularly within Port Harcourt and its environs, to improve water flow and reduce the risk of urban flooding.

Enhanced Sanitation: The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has been further empowered to intensify refuse disposal operations and maintain cleaner streets to prevent blockages that exacerbate flooding.

In a significant move to institutionalize disaster management, Vice Admiral Ibas also announced that the state has begun the process of establishing the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency (RVSEMA).

This agency will serve as a dedicated, state-level body to further strengthen coordination and response capacity.

“I feel truly encouraged by this partnership with NEMA. It is a step in the right direction toward keeping our people safe.

I want to assure you that the state government will deploy all available resources in pursuit of this goal,” the Administrator added.

In his remarks, the leader of the NEMA delegation, Dr. Onimode Abdullahi Bandele, commended the Rivers State Government for its visionary leadership.

He described the Mbiama Flood Simulation Exercise as “the best of its kind ever organized in the state,” praising its effectiveness in demonstrating the deployment of local and state resources for a coordinated emergency response.

Dr. Bandele reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to a robust and sustained collaboration with the Rivers State Central Working Committee on Flood Management and Control 2025. This partnership is aimed at ensuring a seamless and effective disaster preparedness and response framework for the benefit of all residents of Rivers State.