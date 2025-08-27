ESOCS Church: Baba Aladura Lauds Rivers People For Peaceful Disposition Under Emergency Rule

The spiritual head of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS) World-Wide, His Most Eminence, Dr. David L. Bob Manual (Moses Orimolade IX) has commended the people of Rivers State for their peaceful disposition under the emergency rule.

“You people have indeed conducted yourselves very well under the emergency rule despite various acts of provocation and intimidation occasioned by the unnecessary political crisis. I still plead with you to maintain your peace and look unto God and believe that there is time and season for everything under the sun”, he stated.

Speaking with Airport Correspondents penultimate week during the commencement of the church South/South activities to mark the ESOCS Centenary Anniversary Celebration, the Baba Aladura informed that the hospital project of the church situated at Elelenwo would also be commissioned.

In answer to a question, the Baba Aladura explained that the major challenge facing the society today is leadership tussle and that the churches are not left out. “Leadership tussle is the bane of progress anywhere”, he declared.

The spiritual leader beat his chest, commending himself for the growth of the church under his leadership which he described as qualitative.

“For us , we have done very well with the opportunity given us. We are trying very hard to leave worthy legacies despite the divide and rule syndrome as well as leadership tussle that has also creeped into churches and it is being resisted at all cost”; he said.

The man of God made it clear that power comes from God and not gotten by force or any other means, adding that the whole duty of man is to fear and serve God and man with one’s substance and not to destroy because of what he called volting ambition and aspiration of some persons.

“The love for God Almighty and man with obedience to His ordinance should be our focal point “; he advised. The climax of the Centenary Anniversary Celebration in and outside the country will be on September 9, 1925 (Seraphic Anniversary), the exact date the church was established by its founder, St Moses Orimolade (Baba Aladura I) of blessed memory.