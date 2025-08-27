Metro

Nnamdi Kanu Petitions NBA Over Alleged Miscarriage Of Justice

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 14 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, blew hot as he petitioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), seeking sanctions against three judges -Justices Binta Nyako, Haruna Tsammani, and Garba Lawal – for alleged gross judicial misconduct.

Kanu, in the strongly-worded petition he personally signed and made available to Sunday Vanguard through one of his lawyers, Umesi, accused the trio of miscarriage of justice in his trial.

Recall that Kanu, who was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya since June 2021, has remained in detention at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Service, DSS. 

The IPoB leader chronicled the alleged offenses of the judicial officers against him, urging the NBA, currently meeting in Enugu, to investigate them and take appropriate measures against them.  Kanu also urged NBA to “publish a report condemning the use of civil procedures to subvert criminal law, and the resurrection of repealed statutes; affirm that no Nigerian should ever again be detained by abduction or tried under a repealed law; and to hold errant judges accountable, restoring public confidence in the Bar and Bench.”

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 14 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Pregnant Woman With ‘Cocaine Baby’ Arrested In Lagos

5 minutes ago

ESOCS Church: Baba Aladura Lauds Rivers People For Peaceful Disposition Under Emergency Rule

12 minutes ago

FG Begins Implementation Of Degree Programmes In Federal Colleges Of Education

1 hour ago

Federal University Of Environment And Technology To Admit Pioneer Students In September

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button