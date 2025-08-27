August 30 LGA Polls: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Alleges Political Impunity In Rivers State

As the August 30, 2025 local government elections in Rivers State approach, the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party in the 2023 general elections, has raised concerns about political impunity in Rivers State.

Speaking to journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Monday, Briggs characterized the decision by the state Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Evans Ibok Ete Ibas, and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to proceed with the elections amid widespread opposition as an act of executive overreach.

Briggs pointed out that the elections are being pushed forward despite significant dissent fr om political parties, civil society organizations, and even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He described this move as a desperate attempt to undermine the democratic process and labeled it as a demonstration of lawlessness against the people of Rivers State.

“The outcome of this election will not hold,” Briggs asserted, emphasizing that the citizens will ultimately reject any results that do not reflect their will. He questioned how anyone could accept election results that have already been reported in the media before the polls even take place.

Highlighting the lack of a legally constituted RSIEC, Briggs warned that any electoral activities conducted by the current commission would be null and void. He criticized the Sole Administrator’s actions, stating that they threaten the foundation of the Federal system and the rule of law in Rivers State.

Briggs further explained that the current political climate resembles a “constitutional suspension,” which has effectively placed the state in a de facto state of emergency. He challenged the justification for local government elections under such circumstances, especially when INEC deems by-elections untenable in similar situations. In closing, Briggs stressed the importance of local governance as the engine of the state’s economy, reminding citizens that getting it right is crucial for their collective future. “Rivers State belongs to all of us,” he said, urging the public to recognize the stakes involved and to demand a fair electoral process that truly represents their interests.