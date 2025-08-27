New RIWAMA Boss Urges PVC Registration Amid Campaign Rally

The newly appointed Board Chairman of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Engr. Dr. Samuel Wanosike, has urged residents of Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) to obtain their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to exercise their democratic rights.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Omuanwa town, Nwanosike emphasized that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise is crucial for correcting PVCs and enabling young voters to participate in the upcoming elections.

In his speech, the APC chairmanship candidate for Ikwerre LGA, Charles Wobodo, pledged a people-centered administration focused on providing essential infrastructure and social amenities.

He encouraged local youth to avoid social vices and pursue skill acquisition to contribute positively to the community’s development.

Wobodo expressed gratitude to local leaders for their support and emphasized the importance of the upcoming election on August 30.

Community leaders present at the rally echoed support for Wobodo, highlighting his qualifications and potential to lead effectively. They stressed the significance of electing leaders who prioritize service to the people and urged constituents to participate actively in the electoral process, ensuring their voices are heard through their votes.