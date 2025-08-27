Stop Proposed Pay Rise For Politicians, SERAP Tells Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to immediately suspend the proposed pay increase for political and public office holders in Nigeria, calling it “patently unlawful and unconstitutional.”

In a letter dated August 23, 2025, signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation asked the president to reject the imminent salary hike for the president, vice-president, governors, their deputies, and members of the National Assembly. SERAP also called on Vice President, governors, and lawmakers to refrain from endorsing the increase.

“The RMAFC’s constitutional and statutory mandates clearly do not imply unrestrained powers to increase the salaries of the president, vice-president, governors, their deputies, and lawmakers,” the letter stated. “Suspending the imminent pay rise for political office holders would serve legitimate public interests.”

SERAP argued that rather than adjusting salaries downward to reflect Nigeria’s economic realities, the RMAFC was arbitrarily increasing remuneration for political office holders.

The organisation emphasized the growing socio-economic challenges in the country, noting that over 133 million Nigerians live in poverty while some state governments struggle to pay workers’ salaries and pensions.

“The idea of representative democracy, fairness and equality would mean little if the salaries of political office holders are arbitrarily increased while millions of Nigerians continue to endure declining standards of living,” the letter said.

SERAP further highlighted issues such as poor public services, limited access to affordable healthcare, unreliable electricity, and scarce pipe-borne water as part of the context for its appeal.

The organisation also referenced a 2021 Federal High Court ruling by Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor, which directed the RMAFC to review downward the salaries and allowances of National Assembly members to reflect economic realities.

SERAP urged President Tinubu to instruct Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to ensure compliance with this judgment.

“The imminent pay rise for political office holders is a gross violation of the provisions of chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution relating to Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, and the country’s international human rights obligations,” SERAP said.

The letter added that directing RMAFC to suspend the pay increase would be consistent with the president’s constitutional oath and his stated commitment to governance according to the constitution and rule of law.

SERAP also called on the RMAFC to prioritise fiscal prudence and balance the interests of political office holders with the rights of Nigeria’s vulnerable populations.

The organisation requested a response within seven days, warning that failure to act would lead to legal measures to compel compliance. The RMAFC, chaired by Mohammed Bello, had on August 18, 2025, justified the proposed increase on the grounds that salaries for top officeholders were “paltry” and that the adjustments were “fair, realistic, and sustainable” in line with current socio-economic conditions.