Options For Wike As PDP Reworks Zoning Formula

By Our Political Correspondent

The main opposition political party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, {PDP}has at last zoned the party’s presidential ticket to the South and its national chairmanship to the North, bringing some form of excitement to the camp of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

In the build up to the 2023 general elections, Nyesom Wike had repeatedly demanded that the PDP zones the presidential party ticket to the South.

The PDP decided to throw the presidential ticket open to all eligible candidates from all the zones in the country. At the end of the keenly contested party primary former vice President Atiku Abubakar won, and Wike came second.

Wike kicked against the outcome of the presidential primary which saw one of his allies, former governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State stepped down for Atiku at the national convention of the party, which took place at Moshood Abiola Stadium in 2022.

Although, Wike had promised to work with whoever the presidential party primary produced, he later aligned with the presidential candidate of All-Progressives Congress, {APC}, Senator Bola Admed Tinubu against Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP.

APC eventually won the 2023 presidential election, and Wike was appointed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Those closed to Wike celebrated the latest decision of the PDP zoning the presidential ticket to the south as a vindication of Wike of had in 2022 insisted that the party zones the ticket to the south, while on the other hand they are saying the decision is belated.

The NEC decision of the PDP now repositions Wike as a pivotal actor in the PDP’s road to 2027, more importantly now that the likes of Atiku has left the party for the ADC.

Wike has an option to return to PDP’s mainstream having served as an APC-appointed minister and pick the 2027 presidential ticket of the PDP.

Wike the zoning now favoring the south, Wike could leverage his clout to push a candidate of his choice – possibly from the South- South or South – East – while cementing his stauts as a power broker within the PDP.

Wike also has as an option to keep one leg in the PDP and another in the APC, using his federal position and Rivers influence to negotiate deals across the aisle while keeping future flexible. Will Wike laughs last in PDP?