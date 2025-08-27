ADC’s 2027 Election Plans: ‘Yet To Take Off Because Of Atiku, Obi’

With the 2027 general elections fast approaching, the coalition party, African Democratic Congress, is battling internal uncertainty as the anticipated membership of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi remains stalled, leaving the party’s future direction unclear.

Several credible sources within the coalition, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to comment, told a section of the media over the weekend that the party was struggling to gain traction due to the refusal of Atiku, Obi, and other key political figures to join its ranks.

They further disclosed that delays by the Independent National Electoral Commission in recognising Senator David Mark’s leadership of the ADC, coupled with ongoing legal disputes and financial constraints, had hampered the coalition’s growth.

Responding to enquiries, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, dismissed suggestions of uncertainty, stressing that the party remained firmly on track.

In an effort to forge a united front capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, prominent opposition figures launched a new coalition movement in Abuja on March 20, a move that immediately triggered nationwide debates on the prospects of a consolidated opposition.

Following weeks of consultations, Obi, Atiku, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and several others convened in Abuja on July 1 to adopt the ADC as the coalition’s political platform.

They pledged their support for the party, which is currently under the interim leadership of Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

However, despite the public declarations, membership into the ADC has remained limited.

Atiku, who left the Peoples Democratic Party over a month ago, is yet to formally register with the ADC nor has he joined any other party.

Likewise, Obi has also withheld formal membership, even as his Labour Party continues to be plagued by a deepening internal crisis.

A source said that the development has become a growing concern for the ADC leadership.

He stated, “So, members of the party, especially the NWC members, are seriously worried and concerned that Atiku, Obi, and quite a lot of Nigerians, especially politicians they expected would have joined the ADC, are yet to join. This is affecting the momentum the party is supposed to gather.

“Since he left the PDP, Atiku has been partyless, and he has also refused to join the ADC. Peter Obi has also refused to join. As this continues, a lot of Nigerians are not even encouraged to also join the party, so to speak.

“Right now, within the coalition, everybody is still trying to study and understand, then come to an understanding of whether the whole thing is going to work or not.

But one thing is certain: all of us want to push the current government led by APC out of power. But is this arrangement going to work? There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding it.

“If these people had joined the party, perhaps by now more Nigerians would have trooped into the party and the momentum would already have started building ahead of the 2027 elections. For now, everything is just quiet within the party, even though David Mark’s leadership is struggling to ensure that the party takes shape. But there are a lot of challenges, especially with regards to these key figures not joining.

“It is really affecting the party because if they join, more resources will come, more members will come, and we will be able to play our real role as opposition leaders holding the government accountable and selling the party to Nigerians. But for now, that is what it is.”

Another coalition leader disclosed that the absence of INEC’s recognition of Mark’s leadership, along with a few pending litigations, had hindered the party’s growth.

The source stated, “The ADC still remains a formidable party to challenge President Tinubu in 2027. It is our party; it is the coalition party adopted by many Nigerians.

The challenges we have now are just that INEC has not fully recognised the leadership of David Mark, and that is stalling some of our processes.

We know that the government of the day is sponsoring some people to go to court to challenge us, and that is also an issue, but we know we will overcome all these things.

“For Atiku and Obi, yes, their membership is important. Both of them and some others are yet to join the ADC as a coalition party, but we expect them to do so as soon as possible, and their late membership is of concern too. This is affecting the party in a way because those who ordinarily would have joined the ADC because of these leaders are also yet to do so.

“Of course resources, the calibre of people you have will determine the resources that will be available to the party for it to carry out its activities and, of course, maintain its structures across Nigeria. All these things are a factors.

But of course, the party is waxing stronger by the day, and with time, we hope that it will get better. Nigerians are already trooping into the party as their only alternative to the failed All Progressives Congress.”

When contacted, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said the former Vice President remained committed to the coalition.

Ibe said that Atiku had begun the process of becoming a member of the ADC.

He stated, “Atiku is not contemplating leaving the coalition. It is propaganda for anyone to say so. The party is being organised across the country. The party is being planted in different parts of the country, and registration is ongoing.

“About His Excellency’s membership, he will do that at the right time. It’s a process that is in place. Registration is one of the steps. It’s a process, and it is ongoing.

“He remains committed to the coalition arrangement. Nigerians are behind the coalition, and all the leaders will work together to rescue Nigeria.”

Attempts to reach Obi’s loyalist and coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, for a reaction were unsuccessful, as he did not answer calls from our correspondent.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the ADC National Publicity Secretary affirmed that Atiku, Obi, and other key figures were with the party, stressing that the coalition remained on track.

Abdullahi stated, “We are not disturbed over Atiku and Obi’s delayed membership. Nothing has changed; both of them are very much with the coalition. We don’t have any concerns. Anyone that’s telling you we are disturbed is a liar; we are not disturbed at all.

“Have you heard otherwise from them? You should ask them too. Ask them if they are not with us. You know they are fully with us.

“Everything is on track. There is always time for everything. It’s not everything you do in a party that is in the public domain. The organ of the party that should be visible is the organ of the party that is visible at the moment.

“We have the February FCT election to prepare for. We are setting up our structures across the country. I just came back from Kwara. If you look across the country, people are busy. We are trying to build up the party in the states.”

On INEC and funding, the spokesman explained that the party had completed its documentation with the electoral body and was managing its activities with the resources at its disposal.

He stated, “We have completed all documentation with INEC. Everything that we need to do now, we are able to do. We don’t have any financial problems. Everything we need to do, we are able to do. Don’t forget we are not a ruling party, so we don’t have access to the government. But we are doing fine financially and otherwise.”