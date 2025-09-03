Deeyah Embarks On Solidarity Visits To Stakeholders In Gwara

Kagote President and newly appointed Chairman of the HYPREP Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwika Deeyah DSSRS, yesterday reaffirmed his role as a unifying force and grassroots leader in Ogoniland as he cast his vote in the Rivers Local Government Area (LGA) elections and embarked on a series of strategic solidarity visits across his hometown, Gwara in Khana Local Government Area.

After exercising his civic duty at Wiigama Unit 19, Ward 15, Gwara, Hon. Deeyah immediately shifted focus to consolidating community bonds and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders.

His first stop was at the palace of the Paramount and Natural Ruler of Luyor Gwara Community, Mene Victor Zegenee, Gbeneyorgnor III, where he reaffirmed his commitment to peace, unity, and respect for traditional authority. He urged the people to rally behind their Paramount Ruler’s leadership for the stability and progress of the community.

Demonstrating compassion and people-centered leadership, Deeyah also paid a visit to his longtime ally, “Jayo Plus,” where he pledged to sponsor the medical treatment of two ailing supporters, a gesture that further reinforced his reputation as a leader who shares in the pains of his people and takes responsibility for their welfare.

Continuing his solidarity mission, the Kagote President visited the CDC Chairman of Luyor Gwara, Dae Steven Deegbara, a trusted political ally, where he expressed gratitude to supporters, reflected on their shared struggles, and inspired renewed commitment to the community’s political future.

At the Ka-Gwara Palace of Chief Engr. Lesor Dorbu Lah, Secretary of the Bua Gwara Council of Chiefs, Hon. Deeyah reiterated the importance of supporting constituted authority, upholding unity, and consolidating grassroots structures for sustainable leadership.

He was accompanied during these engagements by respected leaders, including HRH Benjamin Kii JP, Mene Bua Ka-Babbe, Hon. Dominic Pianen, Hon. Tuanu Ibor, Gbene Lekue Zini, among other prominent personalities, underscoring the broad network of influence and solidarity he commands in Gwara and beyond. Through these engagements, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwika Deeyah once again demonstrated his rare blend of political influence, grassroots accessibility, and respect for traditional institutions, strengthening his image as a bridge-builder, a man of the people, and a leader deeply committed to the unity and progress of Ogoni.