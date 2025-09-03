Rivers Sole Administrator Assures Of Return To Democratic Rule In Rivers 

The Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has expressed profound satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of Saturday’s local government elections, heralding it as a decisive and positive step toward restoring full democratic governance at the grassroots level.

Vice Admiral Ibas, who personally monitored the electoral process across several local government areas, stated he was highly encouraged by the commendable conduct of voters and election officials, which created a calm and secure atmosphere for the exercise.

The Administrator’s monitoring tour included stops at the Emohua Council Secretariat, the Okporowo/Ogbakiri community, Igbu Ogbo village in Ahoada East, and Ogbunuabali town in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, where he observed proceedings and interacted with citizens.

Speaking with reporters in Port Harcourt, the State Administrator highlighted the impressive voter turnout and the serene environment at the polling units as clear indicators that the people of Rivers State are eager to reclaim and participate in grassroots governance.

“I am very happy with what I have witnessed today. The process has been notably peaceful, from the significant turnout to the orderly conduct of both voters and election officials.

I am confident that at the end of the day, we will have a credible set of results that we will all be proud of as a state,” Vice Admiral Ibas stated

He further confirmed that situation reports from across the state’s twenty-three Local Government Areas corroborated his firsthand observations, pointing to a smooth, credible, and largely incident-free exercise.

“Generally, the situation has been calm and seamless across the state. We have not received any major negative reports, which is a testament to the collective desire for peace and normalcy,” he noted.

Emphasizing the significance of the election, Vice Admiral Ibas stressed that the people of Rivers have unequivocally shown their desire to elect a legitimate leadership that they can identify with at the local level.

He insisted that the successful poll was in direct alignment with the primary objective of his mandate to stabilize the state and return it to democracy.

“Certainly, all indigenes of Rivers State want and deserve grassroots leadership they can call their own. That is what this process represents,” Ibas explained. “For me, facilitating this foundational tier of democracy is a core objective of my mandate: to put the state back on its stable, democratic path and to empower its people.”