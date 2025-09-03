Safari Announces Release Of Dakuku Peterside’s New Book, “Leading In A Storm”

Safari Books Limited has announced October 2025 as the release date for “Leading in a Storm”, a thought-provoking and deeply relevant new work by renowned author, public intellectual and turnaround management expert, Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

A statement from the publishers disclosed that the book is scheduled for international and Nigerian release, with high-profile public presentations slated for Lagos, Abuja, London and Chicago.

In an age defined by volatility and uncertainty, Leading in a Storm offers a compelling guide to navigating crisis with clarity, calm and conviction.

Dr. Peterside, drawing on decades of high-level experience in politics, corporate governance and public administration, explores what distinguishes resilient leaders from those who falter when the stakes are highest.

This landmark book presents practical strategies across eight pillars of crisis leadership, including situational intelligence, calm confidence, sense-making, strategic decision-making, among others.

“Crisis does not build character, it reveals it,” writes Dr. Peterside, as he unpacks how true leadership is tested when order gives way to chaos.

Through real-world case studies and hard-won insights, he offers a practical playbook for leaders in government, business, civil society and the non-profit world.

Leading in a Storm is not just another leadership manual, it is a timely call to action for a new generation of leaders committed to empathy, effectiveness and ethical clarity in uncertain times. The book will be available in print and digital formats at major bookstores across Nigeria and globally.