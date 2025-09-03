Varsity Don Advocates For Paradym Shift In Sciencing By Experts

As Peace Experts prepare for their International Conference of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) between the 24th and 25th of November, 2025, at the University of Ibadan, a Professor of Environmental and Applied Microbiology, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria Professor Kemka Humphrey Ogbonda has called on them to focus on how nations can discourage irresponsible sciencing. This he believes is crucial for achieving sustainable peace in a globalised world.

Speaking while delivering the 4th valedictory lecture of the University on the topic “Irresponsible Sciencing and the future of Homo Sapiens Sapiens” at the postgraduate hall of the institution recently, the erstwhile Director of Research and Development emphasized the need to shift discussions towards responsible sciencing arguing that irresponsible sciencing has led to the creation of weapons of war, terrorism, banditry, abduction, kidnapping and that discouraging it would significantly contribute to global peace.

The Professor of Environmental and Applied Microbiology reiterated that by the time nations work together to discourage science that fuels wars, deviance and global conflicts, there would be no Hamas, Houthis, Boko Haram, ISIS, ISWAP, Militias, Hezbollah and other deviant organisations.

He pointed out that when there is no irresponsible science and sciencing, the creation and production of the weapons of death will stop.

Such bodies he further substantiated will cease to exist and the world would know peace and Homo sapiens sapiens that is modern man will have a guaranteed survival on earth.

Professor Ogbonda advocated for a science that prioritises non-violent actions, non-violent struggles and the future of humanity.

He encouraged scientists to begin to think about green peace and making science still the hope of the people, positive, sane and responsible and to work out new agenda for world peace instead of fuelling wars, deviance, terrorism, banditry, abduction and global conflicts.

He also appealed to young budding scientists to be wary of irresponsible science and sciencing and to have the right attitudes in their pursuit of scientific knowledge.

The 4th valedictory Lecturer advocated for a science that investigates methods of non-violent actions, non-violent struggle and takes the future of the human species into absolute consideration.

Furthermore, he encouraged the Professor Okey Onuchuku Foundation for Peace Studies to make a mark on the sands of time by ensuring and assuring world societal peace, by developing curricular and or modules that discourage irresponsible sciencing as irresponsible science and sciencing destroy world peace and endanger the human species.

According to Professor Ogbonda human civilisation and development got where it is today by science and scientists engaging in responsible sciencing, by scientists adopting positive attitudes in their scientific endeavours.

He said that somewhere along the line, irresponsible scientific attitudes crept in leading to humanity creating and developing the instruments of death, causing environmental crisis, abuse of the human species, denial of the existence of the Almighty Father, engagement in intellectual dishonesty and erosion of morality.

While regretting that the root of irresponsible sciencing is irresponsible sciencing itself, the Professor of Environmental and Applied Microbiology remarked that the human species has become his own greatest enemy using irresponsible sciencing to destroy himself.

He warned about the dangers of Artificial intelligence stating that it poses a serious threat to humanity’s existence and survival.

He encouraged scientists to work towards a new agenda for world peace focusing on responsible sciencing and positive attitudes in scientific endeavours.

His call to action highlights the need for the scientific community to prioritise responsible practices and consider the impact of their work on global peace and humanity’s future.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku lauded the Valedictory Lecturer for playing his part as a scientist and urged all to look forward to retiring in good health.

Though retired, the Vice Chancellor hinted that his wealth of experience is still valued and needed at the university and expressed optimism that he will answer the call when the university beckons on him for assistance with his knowledge.

The adoption of positive attitudes Professor Onuchuku agreed led to the advancement of human civilisation but that science and technology along the way failed to play their fundamental role of helping to solve humanity’s problems. Rather, it became a source of sorrow for humans and shifted from helping to solve man’s problems to agents used to compound and complicate humanity’s problems.

The Vice Chancellor affirmed that Artificial intelligence is making students lazy and encouraging plagiarism and urged all to rise to the challenge of ensuring that the right thing is done. He thanked the valedictory Lecturer for his service to the university and wished him God’s continued protection and guidance in his future endeavours.

In a vote of thanks, Professor Sam Otamiri appreciated the Vice Chancellor for the opportunity given to Professor Kemka Humphrey Ogbonda to present his exit lecture and encouraged all to appreciate loved ones while they are still alive and not when they are dead. Highpoint of the event was the unveiling and launching of the book “ In the Footsteps of Reason: A Festschrift in honour of Professor Kemka Humphrey Ogbonda by Staff of the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences.