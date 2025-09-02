Ogoni Traditional Rulers Back President Tinubu Over  Appointment Of HYPREP BoT Chairman, Rt. Hon. Deeyah, Others

By Ken Asinobi

The Khana Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent appointments of notable sons and daughters from the Ogoni community to key national positions.

Rising from an extraordinary meeting held in Bori on Monday, September 1, 2025, the council in a communiqué read by the chairman of Khana Local Government Area Traditional Rulers, Council, His Majesty, King Dr. Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormaadam, JP, Amb.P, FNIS, FCSI, FNIM, Finr-S.A, MCI’rb. Gbenemene & Kasimene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom, Ogoni Land VIII/ Secretary Supreme Council Forum of Africa Traditional Authorities (FATA) praised the President for establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoniland, and the appointment of Professor Don Baridam as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University’s Governing Council.

The traditional rulers also hailed the appointment of the President of KAGOTE, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah as the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, (HYPREP).

The Khana royal fathers described these appointments as a positive step toward empowering the Ogoni community and fostering inclusive governance.

The council further congratulated Hon. Dr. Bariere Thomas on his election as Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, along with the 19 newly elected councilors during the August 30, 2025, local government council elections, urging the new leadership to govern inclusively, serving all people of Khana regardless of political affiliations.

Addressing concerns over recent media criticisms, the council strongly condemned the attacks on the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom E. Wike, CON, as well as on Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah and other sons and daughters of Khana.

The council described such media attacks as irresponsible and pledged to impose sanctions if they continued, emphasizing the need to uphold the dignity of the Ogoni leaders.

The Traditional Rulers’ Council reaffirmed their backing of the President’s constitutional right to make appointments and called for unity and respect within the Khana people to ensure peace and development in the region.

The resolutions mark a clear endorsement of President Tinubu’s efforts to elevate the Ogoni community and a call for clean, inclusive governance in Khana Local Government Area going forward.

Full text of the communiqué:

Khana Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council Resolution At The End Of The Extraordinary Meeting Monday, 1 September 2025 Bori (Traditional Headquarters of the Ogoni People)

The Khana Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council met on Monday, 1 September 2025 and resolved as follows:

1. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for establishing the Federal University of Environmental and Technology in Ogoniland.

2. We further express our gratitude to the President for appointing distinguished sons of Khana Local Government Area to serve our fatherland at top levels including Professor Don Baridam as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Environment and Technology and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah as Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ogoni Trust Fund (HYPREP).

3. We congratulate Hon. Dr. Bariere Thomas on his election as Chairman, Khana Local Government Area and the 19 councillors that were elected on 30 August 2025. We enjoin the Chairman and councillors to see their election as a service to the entire Khana people, not minding political differences. We urge that they should run an inclusive government.

4. Council is displeased with the continued and most irresponsible media attacks over the appointment of Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah. The President is the head of the executive arm of government and has the constitutional right to make such appointments. We therefore, give full backing to Mr. Deeyah’s appointment.

5. Council is appalled at the continued attacks on the office and person of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom E. Wike, CON. We condemn such attacks and make further entreaty to His Excellency, Mene kwalenu 1 of Ogoni, a title that was jointly conferred by all Chiefs and Traditional Rulers of Ogoni land, to always remember reputable sons and daughters of Khana Local Government for placement in offices as he is doing.

6. Council further condemns continued unwarranted attacks on our sons and daughters through the media and warn that any further attacks will be met with stiff sanctions by the Traditional Rulers.

(Signed)

His Majesty, King Dr. Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormaadam, JP, Amb.P, FNIS, FCSI, FNIM, Finr-S.A, MCI’rb. Gbenemene & Kasimene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom, Ogoni Land VIII/ Secretary Supreme Council Forum of Africa Traditional Authorities (FATA)

For: Khana Local Government Recognized Traditional Rulers and Paramount Rulers

Date: 1st September 2025