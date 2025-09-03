Wike Sheds Light On Ongoing Demolitions In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has explained that the FCT Administration’s ongoing demolition of shanties and illegal structures was aimed at bolstering security and restoring order within the nation’s capital.

Speaking at his monthly media chat with journalists in Abuja on Monday, September 1, 2025, the Minister emphasized that the exercise was a critical component of the government’s commitment to public safety and will continue until all criminal hideouts are cleared.

Barr. Wike stated that the demolished shanties serve as a hideout for criminals, including those involved in “one-chance” attacks and other security threats.

He dismissed claims that the occupants were poor, asserting that criminals often seek out such places to avoid identification.

“We cannot joke with security,” he said. “Shanties make it possible for criminals to settle and cause problems in the city. We are going to make sure that all illegal occupants anywhere are thrown out. Security is key”.

He cautioned against using poverty as an excuse for criminal activity, stating, “There is poverty all over the world, but that does not give you room to make people uncomfortable, to kidnap and kill people. Let nobody use that as an excuse”.

On the issue of government providing support for vulnerable individuals, the Minister highlighted that the FCT Administration has established markets for traders, but many choose to sell on the streets, leading to refuse dumping and defacing of the city. He noted that people often take advantage of government amenities without utilizing them properly.

On the provision of shelter for the poor, the Minister described the idea as unsustainable, arguing that the FCT cannot shoulder the responsibility of providing housing for citizens who migrate from their home states.

“How can you sustain it? No government provides shelter for all its citizens”, he said, adding that while the government is working to reduce the housing deficit, it cannot be expected to solve the problem entirely.

“People leave their states all over and come here and you tell me that I should carry the responsibility. What are you encouraging? … No government provides shelter for all its citizens. We must be realistic.

The mere fact that we have a shortage of houses does not mean that we will fold our arms and allow criminals. Every government is doing it’s best to reduce housing deficit, but you cannot say you will take the entire responsibility of providing housing for the citizens”, he said.

The Minister who also shed light on the recent and upcoming project flag-offs in the FCT, announced a focus on sports, with the flag-off of three projects in the city, including Gwagwalada and Gwarimpa, to encourage youth development and tap into sports as a significant revenue source.

He assured that the administration’s commitment to roads would continue, with a new road project scheduled for flag-off on Wednesday in Karu. He also announced the construction of a Magistrate Court, to be flagged off tomorrow in Jabi.

Responding to concerns about the health sector, the Minister acknowledged the agitations of resident doctors but maintained that resources must be allocated across all sectors based on availability.

He stated that the FCT’s monthly wage bill for over 40,000 workers exceeds N12 billion and that the allocation from the federation account is insufficient to meet all demands. He urged the doctors to engage with the government instead of resorting to threats. He also called on FCT residents to pay their taxes to boost the administration’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).