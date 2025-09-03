IAUE Senate Approves Amnesty Programmes For Students

The Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt has approved an amnesty programme to facilitate the graduation of students who have been held back due to failed final-year courses.

The approval was given during the statutory Senate meeting which held on Thursday August 28, 2025 at the postgraduate hall of the University.

The programme, applicable to all categories of students from the 2016 academic session onwards, aims to clear the backlog of students who have been unable to graduate due to a few failed courses.

Affected students will undergo lectures for a few weeks, followed by examinations on the failed courses. The ICT Director, Professor Nathaniel Ojekudo, will inform the Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments about the programme schedule, which will be communicated to affected students.

Senate Chairman, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, encouraged the Faculty of Agriculture to engage in full-scale farming to generate funds.

The Departments of Entrepreneurship and Human Resource Management were on the other hand urged to organize programmes and short courses that can generate funds and provide consultancy services.

Professor Onuchuku warned lecturers against forcing students to buy textbooks and emphasized that students should not be compelled to purchase specific textbooks.

As part of his academic and administrative leadership, the Vice Chancellor of IAUE, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, will kick-start the University Lecture, as proposed by Professor Chibuzor Chile Nwobueze, Associate Dean of the Postgraduate School.

The lecture will focus on contemporary issues and aim to improve the university and academic environment.

Meanwhile, Professor Nwobueze during the statutory Senate meeting called for the sustainability and maintenance of the solar panels provided by the NDDC.

The Director of Academic Planning, Professor Joseph Kinanee on the other hand, requested that professors submit their names for inclusion in the NUC database, which will be used for accreditation purposes.

He informed that the resource verification for twelve programmes of the University is scheduled for September 2025, and enjoined those concerned to work hard towards it.

Also those for full accreditation status are to ensure compliance with the NUC yardstick and guidelines for a successful exercise. Senate approved semester results from various faculties including that of Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) and Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).