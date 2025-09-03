Rivers SOLAD Reaffirms Commitment To Staff Verification, Workers’ Welfare

The Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, on Friday met with leaders of organised labour and Local Government Administrators, reinforcing his administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency, staff welfare, and the successful conclusion of the ongoing staff verification exercise.

Convening the meeting at Government House in Port Harcourt a day before the local government elections, Administrator Ibas stated that the timing was deliberate to underscore the intrinsic link between accountable leadership and effective grassroots governance.

“Tomorrow’s elections are an important step towards restoring democratic governance at the grassroots.

But leaders can only be held accountable when there is clarity on the human and material resources available to them,” the Administrator stated.

At the heart of the discussions was the comprehensive staff verification and biometric enrolment exercise initiated to enhance transparency and efficiency across the state and local government workforce.

Verification Exercise Yields Significant Results, Deadline Firm

The Administrator disclosed compelling results from the exercise to date:

37,703 state staff verified, against a previous figure of over 43,000.

19,186 state pensioners verified, compared to over 25,500.

2,004 local government pensioners verified out of over 2,600.

8,000 local government staff verified across seven LGAs, including Obio/Akpor, Bonny, Etche, and Degema.

Emphasising the necessity of the process, Administrator Ibas set a firm deadline of September 4, 2025, for the completion of all local government staff verification, vowing to deploy all necessary state resources to meet this goal.

Zero Tolerance for Malpractice, Commitment to Settling Arrears

Addressing the issues of gratuity and death benefits, Administrator Ibas described the current situation as “deeply regrettable.”

He revealed that while efforts are ongoing, only arrears for March 2025 have been cleared due to challenges with verified records.

He issued a stern warning following the discovery of an overpayment of ₦117 million in the March schedule, which has prompted an official in

vestigation. “There must be consequences. Such malpractice is a crime against colleagues whose bereaved families are left in pain and penury,” he declared.

Labour Leaders Hail Reforms, Applaud Inclusive Process

The Acting Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi Brown, provided a detailed breakdown of the verification numbers, highlighting the extensive support provided to pensioners, including transport allowances, lunch, and remote participation options for those in the diaspora.

Leaders of the labour unions present unanimously commended the administration for the reforms.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Alex Agwanwu, expressed delight at the gains of the exercise, noting it has “fostered efficiency, transparency, and professionalism.”

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Christopher Amadi, appreciated that the exercise did not disrupt salary payments.

Comrade Emecheta Chuku, Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, admitted to initial worker skepticism but confirmed the exercise was well-executed and aimed at “cleaning up the system by identifying impostors,” ultimately commending both the government and workers for its success.

Concluding the meeting, Administrator Ibas assured workers of his administration’s continued collaboration with labour unions and appealed to all Rivers people to conduct themselves peacefully during the August 30 local government elections. “All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and peaceful election. Please go out tomorrow and exercise your civic responsibility without fear or intimidation,” he urged.