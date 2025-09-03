Senate Meets In Port Harcourt Over Sector Reform, Energy Transition

The Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum, led by its Chairman, Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu, has today commenced a pivotal five-day retreat in Port Harcourt.

The strategic gathering is focused on strengthening legislative oversight, driving comprehensive reform in the petroleum downstream sector, and aligning its operations with Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

In his opening address at the retreat, Senator Kawu described the event as both a “call to service” and a “covenant of responsibility.”

He urged members of the committee to engage deeply with the sector’s most pressing challenges to devise impactful and forward-thinking policy solutions that reflect the spirit and objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Senator Kawu reaffirmed the downstream sector’s critical role in driving national productivity, ensuring energy security, and supporting economic diversification.

He pledged that the committee would conclude the retreat with a focused and actionable legislative agenda specifically tailored to deliver tangible results for the sector and the nation.

“The work we do here is fundamental to the economic well-being of our nation. This retreat is not merely a discussion; it is a dedicated effort to formulate laws that will ensure stability, efficiency, and growth in this vital sector,” stated Senator Kawu.

The Chairman also expressed profound appreciation for the continued support of regulatory agencies, industry operators, civil society organizations, and the media, highlighting their indispensable collective role in fostering transparency and accountability within the Nigerian petroleum industry.

The retreat convenes a broad spectrum of key industry stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), private refinery operators, oil marketers, and host community stakeholders.

Central to the dialogue is a critical evaluation of the progress made in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

Particular attention will be paid to the performance of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and the Host Community Development Fund.

Other major topics slated for deliberation include:

The improvement of legislative oversight mechanisms.

Ensuring effective budgetary appropriations for the sector.

Enhancing collaboration among all stakeholders.

Promoting fiscal transparency and social equity across the downstream value chain.

Exploring Nigeria’s preparedness for the global shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. This retreat underscores the National Assembly’s commitment to proactive and informed lawmaking that addresses both current energy needs and future sustainability goals.