Show Of Shame As Perm Sec, DFA Engage In Open Brawl At State Secretariat

…RSG Sets Up Investigative Panel

A shocking scene unfolded at the Rivers State Secretariat complex on Thursday, September 4, 2025 as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism allegedly clashed with the Ministry’s Director of Finance and Administration (DFA).

National Network gathered that what began as a disagreement over financial procedures quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl, leaving civil servants and visitors at an open space in the secretariat in disbelief.

It was alleged by witnesses who spoke to this medium that the altercation drew attention to Block C, home to the ministry and several others.

The trouble reportedly ignited when the Permanent Secretary allegedly demanded the DFA to transfer the sum of ₦22.2 million, allocated by the state government for a special project involving three ministries: Culture and Tourism, Agriculture, and Commerce and Industry, to a private account.

The DFA, however, refused to comply, insisting that a formal memo signed by the Permanent Secretaries of all three ministries was necessary for the funds to be moved to the designated “special account.”

What followed was a heated exchange that quickly escalated from shouting to physical confrontation.

Despite the chaos, the Permanent Secretary known for his calm demeanor and role as a pastor in a local Pentecostal church remained composed amid the alleged “verbal assaults.”

However, support soon came from a female director responsible for Publication, Research, and Statistics, who defended him and accused the DFA of “overstepping her bounds.”

Tensions flared further as both female directors engaged in a physical altercation, sending shockwaves through the Secretariat.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of pandemonium, with one director reportedly inflicting injuries on the other during the scuffle.

Attempts to reach the State Head of Service, Inyingi Brown, the Perm Sec and the DFA for their reactions were not successful.

Meanwhile, the matter is said to have been brought to the attention of the State Sole Administrator and a panel of enquiry set up to investigate the issue. As at press time, the panel was reportedly meeting with all the parties involved.