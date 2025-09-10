RSG Harps On  Flood Preparedness, Environmental Protection

The Rivers State Government has intensified efforts to mitigate flooding across the state, urging citizens, local governments, and stakeholders to work together to ensure effective flood preparedness and environmental compliance.

The Central Working Committee on Flood Management and Control carried out a sensitization campaign in Zone 3 of Khana Local Government Area, covering LGAs including Khana, Gokana, Tai, Eleme, Emuoha, Degema, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Bonny, Ogu-Bolo, and Obio-Akpor. The campaign focused on raising awareness, promoting prevention, and empowering communities to reduce flood risks.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alwell Okerenku, stated that the administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) is fully committed to strengthening collaboration among ministries, local governments, and community organizations to improve flood management.

“This campaign is part of the government’s proactive strategy to mitigate flood effects through awareness, prevention, preparedness, and empowerment of residents,” Okerenku said.

Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government, Dr. Thomas Bariere, called for stringent legal measures against individuals and groups who violate environmental laws, stressing that such infractions significantly contribute to flooding and other hazards.

He urged all flood-prone LGAs to establish local flood management committees to coordinate with the State Working Committee, emphasizing that proactive policies and enforcement are essential to safeguard communities.

Dr. Bariere highlighted initiatives already implemented in Khana, including community-based sanitation exercises, mid-month sanitation campaigns, regular desilting of drainage systems, periodic waste evacuation, and the appointment of sanitation marshals to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

He also commended Vice Admiral Ibas for taking proactive measures to address flood disasters and expressed appreciation to the Central Working Committee, local government colleagues, and all delegates for their collaboration.

Chairmen of Tai and Ogu-Bolo LGAs joined the call for unity and citizen engagement. Dr. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, Chairman of Tai Local Government, urged residents to avoid dumping refuse in drainages, refrain from building on waterways, and actively participate in community sanitation exercises.

“Flooding is a serious threat, and it is everyone’s responsibility to address it. Tai LGA pledges full support to the state government and will work hand in hand with NEMA and communities to reduce flood risks and protect lives,” he said.

Vincent Nimieboka, Chairman of Ogu-Bolo Local Government, echoed the call for collective action, emphasizing citizen participation and compliance with environmental laws. “Residents must participate in community sanitation activities and avoid obstructing waterways.

Together, through unity, vigilance, and proactive action, we can make Ogu-Bolo a model for flood preparedness and environmental responsibility,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of Operations at NEMA Rivers State, Eric Ebhodaghe, urged citizens to respect environmental regulations by refraining from building on waterways and dumping refuse in drainages, emphasizing that compliance is crucial to reducing flood risks. Prof. Worika and other officials commended Vice Admiral Ibas for his proactive steps in addressing flood disasters and expressed gratitude to local governments, community leaders, and all delegates for their continued collaboration in safeguarding Rivers State communities from flooding.