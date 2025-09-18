Oba Of Ogbaland Urges Ogba People To Obtain Voters Card

The Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbland, His Eminence, Barr. (Dr) Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha Obi III, has appealed to the people of Ogba Ethnic Nationality in Rivers State both at home and in diaspora from 18 years above who have no voters card to avail themselves the opportunity of the on-going continuous voters Registration Exercise by obtaining their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Addressing a stakeholders meeting of Traditional Rulers, Chiefs and the Political class in his Palace at Omoku a forth night ago. The Ogba Monarch hinted that getting the Permanent Voters Card became necessary to enable them participate actively and vote wisely for the candidate of their choice in the future elections.

He noted that the on-going continuous Voters Registration Exercise is taking place at all Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices across the country and other designated places and it is for those who have not registered before, those seeking to transfer from their former voting Centre to another one nearest to them or those whose cards are damaged or misplaced erroneously.

The Oba (Eze-Ogba) further hinted that obtaining of a Permanent Voters Card is a civic responsibility of all eligible Nigerians irrespective of religion, political affiliations, status, gender or ethnicity and therefore called on all Ogba sons and daughters who are yet to get their voters’ cards to do so before the close of the ongoing registration exercise to avoid ‘had I know’.

He requested Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be more proactive by creating more registration centres possibly in every community, wards or units, recruit more personnel and make available enough registration materials and equipment to enable them register all prospective registrants.

The Royal Father also charged the electoral umpire to checkmate activities of alleged extortion by its officials and security men attached to them so as not to dent the image of the commission because of actions of unscrupulous elements.

He directed all Ogba Traditional Rulers, Chiefs, community heads, the Elites, the political class, youth and women leaders and other stakeholders to enlighten their people about the on-going continuous voter’s registration exercise to enable them key to it. According to a press statement issued by the Palace Media Officer, Prince Charles Amadike-otoboh, JP (Mboh-Krikri) all those who spoke at the for a including the Eze Iyasira and Traditional Prime Minister of Ogbaland, HRH, Louis Ajie, JP commended the Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland for conveying the meeting and promised to take the message to their various communities, clubs and families.