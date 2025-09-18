Rivers State Secretariat To Be Rehabilitated

In a significant boost for the state’s workforce, the Rivers State Government has approved the complete rehabilitation and modernization of the iconic Rivers State Secretariat Complex.

The announcement was made by the State Administrator, His Excellency Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), at the 2025 Civil Service Week Gala and Awards Ceremony held at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The landmark initiative is designed to transform the secretariat into a modern, efficient, and conducive work environment, directly supporting the civil servants who form the backbone of the state’s governance. The Administrator also approved the provision of 106 housing units for civil servants.

In his address, Vice Admiral Ibas paid glowing tribute to retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, describing them as the bedrock of the state’s administration.

He stated that the awards ceremony was a symbol of deep appreciation for decades of sacrifice, resilience, and commitment.

“These interventions are designed to not only recognize your service, but also to improve your welfare in tangible and lasting ways,” the Administrator stated. “We must build an administration that is efficient, effective, and truly citizen-centric.”

He urged serving officers to draw inspiration from their predecessors and to strive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of citizens.

He emphasized the importance of embracing innovation, technology, and continuous training to build a civil service equipped for the future.

The Acting Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi Brown, in her welcome address, described the civil service as the “engine room of government” and expressed profound gratitude to the Administrator for his unwavering support and commitment to its modernization.

“A society that does not honor its heroes is not worthy of emulation,” Dr. Brown remarked, lauding the retirees as torchbearers of discipline and loyalty.

She pledged to build on their legacy through reforms and innovation, projecting that the Rivers State Civil Service would become a model of efficiency and transparency by 2030.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Sir Promise Njowhor, President of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the historic recognition.

“For once, since the creation of the state, we are being honored,” Njowhor said. “Our morale has been lifted.” He pledged the association’s continuous support for government programs, describing the body of experienced retirees as a resource available to contribute to state development.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of the Most Civil Service Friendly Award to the Administrator by the Forum of Permanent Secretaries for his sustained promotion of welfare and development of the State Civil Service. The rehabilitation of the State Secretariat and the new housing scheme represent a major investment in the infrastructure and dignity of public service in Rivers State, signaling a new era of support for the civil servants who drive the government’s policies and programs.