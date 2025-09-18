New Governing Councils For Tertiary Institutions In Rivers Inaugurates

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has inaugurated the newly appointed Chairmen and members of the Governing Councils for four state-owned tertiary institutions, with a clear mandate to transform them into premier centres of academic excellence, innovation, and technical prowess.

The historic inauguration ceremony, held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, marked a significant step in the state’s commitment to educational advancement. The newly constituted councils are for the Rivers State University (RSU), Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, and Kenule Benson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori.

In his address, Administrator Ibas described the event as a reaffirmation of the government’s unwavering belief that education is the cornerstone of sustainable development and the empowerment of the people of Rivers State.

Addressing the councils of Rivers State University and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, the Administrator highlighted their unique place in the state’s academic and developmental landscape.

“Over the years, they have produced men and women who have contributed immensely to public service, industry, and innovation both within and beyond our borders,” he stated, also praising the institutions’ lecturers for their outstanding contributions.

He charged the new councils to provide strategic leadership by ensuring sound policy direction, accountability in management, and the creation of an enabling environment for teaching, learning, and cutting-edge research. While acknowledging challenges such as infrastructure, funding, and global competitiveness, Vice Admiral Ibas insisted they could be overcome with “vision, dedication, and integrity.”

“A university is not an ivory tower. It is a living engine of social and economic growth,” he emphasised, urging them to embrace transparency, inclusiveness, and forge robust partnerships with the private sector, development agencies, and international institutions.

Turning to the governing boards of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic and Kenule Benson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, the Administrator stated that their inauguration underscored the state’s determination to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a critical driver of industrial growth and socio-economic transformation.

“These polytechnics, named after our most illustrious sons, stand as symbols of resilience, vision, and progress and have produced skilled graduates who contribute meaningfully to our industries, institutions, and communities,” he noted.

He charged the boards to uphold the highest standards of discipline, excellence, and integrity. He tasked them with promoting policies to expand access to technical education, improve infrastructure, enhance staff and student welfare, and foster a culture of innovation.

The Administrator assured all the newly inaugurated councils of the state government’s commitment to providing the necessary resources and policy direction to ensure their success. He encouraged them to strengthen partnerships and attract investments to position all four institutions as leading hubs of innovation in Nigeria and beyond. Congratulating the appointees on their new roles, which he termed a “call to service,” Vice Admiral Ibas concluded with a hopeful charge: “May your tenure bring growth, progress, and lasting impact to our dear state.”