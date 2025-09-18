OSPAC Visits ONELGA Chairman

…Receives Support, Increased Resources

A delegation from the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), led by His Royal Highness, Louis Ajie, Eze Iyasira the 13th of Ogbaland, and the OSPAC National Chairman, Comr. Emeka Onyeocha and Ospac delegations paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Sir Dr. Chukwu Shedrack Ogbogu, Esq., JP, DSSRS.

The Security outfit congratulated the Chairman on his assumption of office and pledged full support for his administration.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with the Local Government to maintain peace and security across ONELGA.

In his remarks, Sir Dr. Chukwu Shedrack Ogbogu acknowledged the role of OSPAC in ensuring security stability in ONELGA and some other LGAs of Rivers State.

He assured the delegation of his administration’s commitment in working closely with OSPAC and providing them with the necessary support and resources to further enhance their welfare.

The Chairman who used the security session to intimate them of his administration’s resolve to improve on their monthly stipends as way of motivation to boost their morale and to encourage on better operational efficiency, also cautioned members of the Local Vigilante Group against engaging in partisan politics, emphasizing the importance of maintaining neutrality and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Furthermore, the Chairman called on OSPAC to collaborate actively with other security agencies in the area to strengthen the collective fight against crime and insecurity.

He specifically tasked the group with assisting in the enforcement of the new restriction on commercial motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) operations, which are now prohibited between 09:00pm and 06:00am daily as part of the Council’s broader security measures.

The Chairman also ordered OSPAC to ensure handover of impounded keke or okada to the Police within twenty-four hours (24hrs). The visit concluded with a renewed sense of commitment from both the Local Government and OSPAC to work together for the peace, safety, and development of ONELGA.