Peter Obi Visits Olubadan-Designate

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, on Sunday declared that Ibadan is very strategic and central to the development of Nigeria.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made this declaration when he paid a visit to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja at his Bodija, Ibadan residence.

The 2023 LP Presidential candidate was accompanied by some of his associates, including; Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, LP gubernatorial candidate of in Lagos State in 2023, and Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

The delegation arrived Ladoja’s residence around 10:55 am.

During the visit, Obi explained that he came to pay homage to the Olubadan-designate because Ibadan is very strategic and central to the political, social, and economic development of Nigeria.

He noted that Ladoja will bring his wealth of experience as a former senator, governor, and business tycoon to lead Ibadan to enviable positions.

Obi emphasized the importance of Ibadan, stating, “The visit is about Nigeria, selfless leadership, leadership that is committed to turning out society around.

Because Ibadan is very strategic and central to the development of Nigeria.” He also highlighted the city’s educational significance, mentioning that the University of Ibadan has been attended by many people from different parts of Nigeria who have made notable contributions in various fields”.