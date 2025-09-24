Ekpeye Media Practitioners Forum Holds Inaugural Meeting, Charts Path For Unity, Development

The Ekpeye Media Practitioners Forum (EMPF) on Saturday, September 20, 2025, held its inaugural meeting in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, with resounding commitment to repositioning the image of the Ekpeye ethnic nation through responsible and professional reportage.

At the historic gathering, members unanimously resolved to adopt the new nomenclature “Ekpeye Media Practitioners Forum” in place of “Ekpeye Professional Journalists Forum,” aligning the body’s vision with broader inclusivity.

In their communique, the practitioners pledged to creatively develop policies and programmes aimed at fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development across Ekpeye land, while ensuring leadership accountability through ethical journalism. The well-attended meeting brought together seasoned journalists and media professionals of Ekpeye extraction, who engaged in robust exchanges of ideas toward shaping the kingdom’s narrative and projecting its values on a dignified platform.