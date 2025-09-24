N/Assembly: Senator Natasha Recalled, Opens Up

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has broken her silence on the unsealing of her office at the National Assembly (NASS), describing her ordeal as “a test of Nigeria’s democratic institutions” and “a fight against injustice”.

Speaking shortly after the Nigerian Senate formally unsealed her office, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan recounted the series of obstacles she and her constituents had faced in the past six months, from political intimidation to personal attacks.

“In retrospect, it is truly amazing how much we have had to face and survive. From the unjust suspension to the recall attempt, we pulled through. We survived the blockade of roads and waterways into Kogi, when I had to fly in by helicopter. We survived the blackmail from the so-called crazy lady on Facebook,” she said.

The lawmaker, who has been at the centre of a political standoff with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, accused him of running the National Assembly in a dictatorial manner.

“Senator Akpabio is not more of a Senator than I am. He is not a Governor of this place. Yet he treated me as if I was his servant or a domestic staff in his house. After so many years of democracy, it is unacceptable that the National Assembly is run in such a way,” she declared.

Despite her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that she continued to serve her constituents to the best of her ability. “Not a single day did I hesitate in effectively carrying out my duties.

I kept looking for opportunities —bringing infrastructure, projects, and jobs to my people—so they would not suffer the neglect created by this injustice,” she explained.

The Senator expressed gratitude to civil society leaders, political figures, and institutions that rallied behind her during the crisis.

She specifically mentioned Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, Femi Falana (SAN), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, among others, as well as organisations like the Labour Party, ADC, PDP, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

According to her, it was the weight of these collective voices that eventually forced the Senate leadership to rescind its position. “I think the Senate President realized he just couldn’t continue on that path,” she noted.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also took a moment to acknowledge the support of her family. “To my husband, my love, I say thank you for standing by me. I pray all men support their wives the way you supported me. And to my children, I thank you for your sacrifices.”

The Senator’s recall marks the end of a dramatic chapter in Kogi Central politics and raises fresh questions about the independence of the legislature and the balance of power within Nigeria’s democracy.

“So I thank people like Auntie Oby Ezekwesili, Sister Aisha, Mama P, Peter the Rock and there are many others; Dr. Abiola, Yemi of Enough is Enough, Uncle Femi Falana and many Nigerians I cant even call; His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, His Excellency Saraki.

“I mean, many people who have lent their voices. Thank you. And even political parties, Labour Party, ADC, I saw their statements, and my beloved PDP.

Thank you so much for standing up. Nigerian Bar Association, Nigeria Labour Congress, I mean, a whole lot of voices. It just pulled through. “And I think that’s the pressure that the Senate President saw and realized that, you know what, he just can’t”.