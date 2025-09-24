Gunmen Assassinate APC Chieftain In Benue

A dark cloud fell on Otukpo, Benue State, in the early hours of Monday after Hon. Ejeh Udeh, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants stormed Udeh’s Ugboju residence around midnight, arriving on a motorcycle. They reportedly laid an ambush in the shadows, patiently waiting for his return.

The moment he entered his compound, the attackers surrounded him and fired multiple shots at close range. The brutal killing happened in the presence of his wife and children, leaving the family deeply traumatized.

Neighbors recounted hearing sporadic gunfire that shattered the quiet of the night and threw the community into panic. By the time residents rushed out, Udeh was already lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

His remains were later taken to the Otukpo General Hospital morgue, where doctors confirmed him dead.

The assassination has plunged the community into mourning, with many describing the late politician as “a grassroots mobilizer and a strong pillar of support for the APC in the area.”

Security agencies are yet to release an official statement, but residents and APC members are mounting pressure on authorities to launch an immediate investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. The killing adds to the growing wave of violence in Benue State, where recent months have been marked by kidnappings, political unrest, and deadly attacks.