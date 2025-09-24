King Baridam, Wendy Kuku, Endurance Chindu Certified In CIETAC Advanced Arbitration

Nigeria’s arbitration community has recorded a new height as HRM King (Dr.) Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormaadam, Mrs. Wendy Kuku, SAN, and Mrs. Endurance Chindu completed the prestigious China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) advanced training program.

The certification followed weeks of high-level training delivered by seasoned CIETAC arbitration professionals.

The program focused on institutional arbitration practice, cross-border negotiation, evidence and case management, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence in award drafting.

Participants also joined discussions at the Fourth BRICS Arbitration Forum themed “BRICS Arbitration: Strength and Contribution to Global Governance and Development.”

CIETAC explained that the advanced course is designed to equip international practitioners with the tools to handle complex commercial disputes in line with global standards.

Core modules included tribunal formation, procedural design under CIETAC rules, mediation-oriented settlement strategies, management of expert evidence, and ethical application of AI in research and award writing.

Speaking after the certification, King Yormaadam said the training had strengthened his professional capacity. “Completing CIETAC’s advanced training program has strengthened my capacity to deliver fair, efficient and enforceable dispute-resolution outcomes.

I am committed to impartiality, procedural fairness and the responsible integration of technology in arbitration,” he said.

The monarch and international negotiator added that he is now available to work with CIETAC and other institutions as an arbitrator, mediator, trainer or speaker, and to represent parties in international commercial disputes.

Observers described the recognition of Yormaadam, Kuku, and Chindu as a boost for Nigeria’s visibility in global arbitration.

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICARB) was also commended for preparing Nigerian professionals to take up roles on international platforms.

Established in 1956, CIETAC is one of China’s leading arbitral institutions, offering arbitration and mediation services for domestic and international commercial disputes. Its training programs attract top practitioners and policymakers from around the world.