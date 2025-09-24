RSU Happy Over Nursing Science Students’ Professional Performance

…As Pro-Chancellor Meets With All Staff Unions

The Department of Nursing Science, Rivers State University, has achieved a remarkable milestone as all its students who sat for the Midwifery Examinations conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) from 9th to 12th September 2025, emerged successful.

The examination, held at the ACE Training Center, Iriebe, Port Harcourt, and ACE-PUTOR, University of Port Harcourt, Choba, is a crucial professional assessment for nursing students in Nigeria.

It evaluates whether aspiring midwives have acquired the necessary knowledge, clinical skills, and professional competencies required to be licensed as Registered Midwives (RM).

Successful completion of this examination is a key requirement for obtaining a professional license to practice midwifery in Nigeria.

The department’s 100% pass rate not only reflects the diligence, dedication, and academic excellence of the students but also highlights the unwavering commitment of Rivers State University to quality education and professional training.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Rivers State University, Hon. Okey Wali, SAN, hosted a pivotal strategic engagement with the leadership of all staff unions at the University’s Council Chamber recently.

During the session, Hon. Wali reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to positioning RSU for global academic recognition and rankings.

He emphasized that such goals can only be achieved through unity, dialogue, and mutual respect among all stakeholders.

The meeting had in attendance the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Isaac Zeb-Obipi, other Principal Officers and the Chairmen and Executives of RSU’s major staff unions:

Dr. Emmanuel Davies, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Barr. Tamuno Williams, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Engr. Nnamdi Issac Munonye, Vice-Chairman, National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Comrade Friday Lucky Nwialala, Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

In his remarks, Hon. Wali expressed heartfelt gratitude to the union leaders for their tireless contributions to the university’s growth. He lauded their dedication, describing it as a sacrifice for the collective good of the RSU community, far beyond personal interest.