Metro

NUC Visits IAUE For Resource Verification Exercise Of New Programmes

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 24 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Prof. Onuchuku

As part of efforts to ensure quality assurance and control in the new programmes introduced in the University, officials from the National Universities Commission (NUC) visited the University on Thursday September 18, 2025 at the Council Chambers.

Leader of the delegation Professor Charity Aremu while lauding the University Management for the warm reception and hospitality noted that they had come to assess the university ‘s readiness for the new programmes mounted to ensure compliance with the NUC benchmark.

The immediate past Vice Chancellor of Landmark University Omu-Aran, Kwara State emphasized the importance of cooperation noting that the feedback from the exercise would determine the report that they would send to NUC regarding the University’s readiness for the programmes.

Professor Charity Aremu lauded the Vice Chancellor of IAUE for the conducive and serene environment provided for teaching and learning adding that it would inspire students to study.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku thanked them for honouring the invitation for the exercise and informed that the University expanded and mounted new programmes to meet the yearning desires of those clamouring for the academic pursuits of them.

He expressed optimism about the University’s preparedness and assured them of the University’s openness to advise and commitment for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The Director Academic Planning, Professor Joseph Kinanee expressed gratitude to the team and assured them of maximum cooperation.

The National Universities Commission NUC as a regulatory body for Tertiary institutions conducts resource verification exercises to ensure quality, verify that the Universities meet minimum standards for academic programmes, assess and evaluate readiness of institutions preparedness for new programmes, provide feedbacks and offer recommendations for improvement.  The exercise is crucial for maintaining academic standards and ensuring that institutions provide quality education.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 24 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

RSU Happy Over Nursing Science Students’ Professional Performance

22 minutes ago

Rivers NUJ Congratulates Fubara, Odu

25 minutes ago

Centenary  Celebration: From Mud House To Marvel Edifice – Amazing Story Of Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church, Choba

26 minutes ago

Akwa Ibom @38: Akpabio Hails Gov Eno, Akwa Ibomites, Calls For Unity

36 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button