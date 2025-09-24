Rivers NUJ Congratulates Fubara, Odu

…Tasks Them To Remain Steadfast

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Rivers State Council has congratulated, Governor Siminalaiyi Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, as they assumed office after six months of emergency rule.

The Union also welcomed members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and urged them to work in harmony with the Governor for the development of the State.

The NUJ Rivers State Council further commended the people of the state for their peaceful disposition before, during and after the declaration of State of emergency in the State..

While calling on the people of the State, especially the politicians, to cooperate with the Governor to enable him discharge his constitutional responsibilities to the citizenry, the Union enjoined the Governor to settle down for real governance and also treat everybody equally irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

“We are delighted that the Governor, in his State Broadcast on resumption preached about absolute peace”

“We are hopeful that this new chapter will bring renewed stability and progress to Rivers State.

“We also believe in your leadership style as we urge you to focus on hard work, dedication, and strategic vision, for future successes.

The union used this opportunity to draw the attention of the Government to the neglect suffered by the State-owned media and urged the Governor to breathe life into the State-owned newspaper, radio and television in the State as all the State-owned media organisations in the State are finding it difficult to breathe and exhale”

The NUJ also appealed to Sir Siminalaiyi Fubara to extend his hands of fellowship to members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm in the State.

“We, therefore, appeal to Governor Siminialayi Fubara to see NUJ as a partner in progress, reconnect and re-establish a good relationship that hitherto existed between the Rivers NUJ and the Rivers State Government”.

The Union expressed its readiness to work with the State government and make its quality contributions to the socio-economic growth of Rivers State.

“This we will do through development journalism, constructive engagements, healthy criticisms, sound advice and suggestions on how best to move from political crisis reporting to reportage that would portray the economic potentials of the State and achieve systemic cohesion” NUJ prayed for peace, progress and development of Rivers State and also prayed to God to give Governor Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, the wisdom and guidance to steer the ship of governance in the State.