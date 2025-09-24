Centenary Celebration: From Mud House To Marvel Edifice – Amazing Story Of Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church, Choba

By Bright Onuoha

A monumental milestone has been reached with the celebration of the 100th anniversary by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Choba, Port Harcourt Diocese,

What began as a humble mud-house church, founded by a group of Igbo traders along the New Calabar River in the early 1920s, has transformed into a vibrant community institution known for its dedication to educational development and spiritual growth in Choba and beyond.

The celebrations commenced with an explosion of colour, music, and dance, as parishioners gathered to honour a century of faith during a weeklong festivity that culminated in a heartfelt thanksgiving service on August 17, 2025.

In his welcome speech, the parish priest, Rev. Fr. Dr. Ambrose Bani emphasized that the gathering of the distinguished guests and community leaders was rooted in the Eucharist, the Holy Communion that unites them in Christ.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and gratitude as various choirs uplifted the congregation with inspiring songs.

Rev. Fr. Aloysius Njepu delivered an exhilarating sermon, urging parishioners to honour their heritage while committing to future generations.

He posed the poignant question, “What do we keep for generations to come?” emphasizing the importance of a strong relationship with God.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of “100 Years of Catholicism in Choba,” a comprehensive book chronicling the parish’s rich history crafted by the 2025 Centenary Planning Committee.

The celebration also featured a prestigious award segment, recognizing key individuals and organizations for their contributions to the parish’s growth.

The awardees include the Nye-nwe-Ali of Choba, with the distinguished royal father award; Hon. Justice (Dr.) Rita Oguguo with an award of honour while the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill got an exemplary leadership award.

The lawmaker representing Obio Akpor at the National Assembly, Hon. Blessing Amadi took icon of charity award, while Holy Trinity Anglican Church Choba received an appreciation award amongst many others.

Speaking on the sidelines with journalists, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Oseremen Omokhodion reflected on the resilience of early parish members during Nigeria’s civil war.

Visiting members from other parishes, Dr. Casimir Oguguo and Lady Dr. Nene of St. Francis Catholic Church, Rumuokwuta, also congratulated parishioners for their commitment and sacrifices and urged them to be faithful in serving the Lord. As the centenary drew to a close, it became evident that the parish had evolved from its humble beginnings into a beacon of faith and community spirit, inspiring both current and future generations.