UNN Alumni 65th Founders Celebration: Prof. Austin Nosike, Others To Receive Honours

In a spirit of joy and gratefulness, the Vice Chancellor of James Hope University, Lekki, Lagos State, Professor Austin N. Nosike has extended invitation to friends and colleagues to join him for a special occasion celebrating the University of Nigeria Alumni’s 65th Founders Celebration and Icons Award Ceremony.

A statement by the Registrar of the university, Dr. Achugamonu Bede Uzoma said the event, scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, promises a gathering rich in recognition and camaraderie, with Professor Nosike among the esteem awardees.

He said the midday ceremony, which will be hosted at GIA Event Enterprise in Aba, Abia State, will feature prominent speakers and honored guests.

Among them is the Chairman of Falcon Corporation, Professor Joseph Ezigbo, who will deliver the guest lecture, offering insights from his wealth of experience.

A keynote address will be delivered by the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, CON, adding a distinguished voice to the proceedings.

Presiding over the event as Chairman will be the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, while Abia State governor, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, CON will grace the ceremony as host governor, underscoring the significance of the event to educational and regional stakeholders.

For Professor Nosike, this celebration marks more than just an anniversary; it is a moment for reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to the values and achievements that have shaped the University of Nigeria’s remarkable legacy.

His call for participation resonates beyond ceremonial formality — it is a call for community, support, and shared pride in a storied academic journey.

Those attending will witness not only formal recognitions but also experience the warmth of fellowship and the inspiring stories of alumni who have impacted various sectors across Nigeria. Professor Nosike warmly encourages all invitees to join this occasion, promising that their presence will be cherished as a meaningful contribution to a milestone moment in the university’s history.