PH Hosts ECOWAS Parliament As Parliament Condoles With Rep Awaji-Inombek D Abiante Over Passage Of Wife

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) today Monday 22nd September, 2025 kicked off its 2nd 2025 Parliamentary Session with a Seminar with the theme “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Parliamentary Efficiency, Ethical Governance and Development in the ECOWAS Region.

The Speaker of the Sixth ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima of the Democratic Republic of Togo in her welcome address said the parliament felt sad about the passage of Mrs. Abiante and prayed God to comfort, Rep Abiante and his family over the loss of his wife and lead the parliament to observe a minute silence in honour of Mrs. Abiante.

She also appreciated Rep Abiante and Governor Siminialayi Fubara amongst other leaders of the state for supporting the hosting of the ECOWAS Parliamentary Session in Port Harcourt, noting that the hospitality of the state is exemplary. The Opening ceremony had in attendance Deputy Governor of the State, Her Excellency Prof. Ngozi Nma Ordu, Deputy Senate President of Nigeria and 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sen. Barau Jubril CFR, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule and Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, JP, Eze Apara Kingdom among a host of other senior government officials across the country.