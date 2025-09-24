Khana Council Chairman, Bariere Interfaces With Council Staff

The Executive Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Thomas Bariere, DSSRS, interfaced with members of Khana Local Government Council staff. The meeting centered around identifying ways of improving the overall staff welfare.

Speaking on behalf of the members of staff, Comr. Jumbo Neenaenee, Chairman NULGE, commended the Chairman for his swift reaction in calling for this important meeting.

Recognizing the grand leadership style of the Council Boss, he confessed that the council staff are sure of the kind of leadership they can expect, judging from his first tenure.

In his request, he appealed to the Executive Chairman to improve the welfare of members of staff.

Decrying the poor state of the council’s infrastructure, the NULGE Chairman particularly requested that the ongoing renovation in the council’s secretariat be completed.

Comr. Neenaenee, expressing dissatisfaction over the illegal occupants in the staff quarters, beckoned on the Executive Chairman to help in evacuating the illegal occupants.

Reacting to the requests, Dr. Thomas applauded the staff for turning out en masse for the meeting.

He further reassured the council staff that his administration will deliver the full dividends of democracy, reaffirming his total commitment to improving the welfare of the members of staff.

The Distinguished Service Star immediately charged the relevant security agencies to swing into action to ensure all illegal occupants are immediately evacuated from the council staff quarters.

The Council Boss warned that his administration will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any staff, charging them to be committed as expected.

In the meantime, he used the opportunity to encourage the members of staff to call on their relatives, families, and friends to participate in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration. In her closing remarks, the Head of Local Government Area (HLGA), Mrs. Helen Ovie, thanked the Executive Chairman for his quick response to the electrification of the council and promised that the management staff will work effectively with his administration to ensure his tenure records great success.