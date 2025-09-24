Chinedu Ogwus Bags Africa – UK Best Procurement Practices Award In London

…Harp’s On Peace Building By Youths

Eur Ing (Amb.) Dr. Chinedu Ogwus, an accomplished European engineer, diplomat, and global development reformer, has once again placed Africa firmly on the international stage as he was honoured with the prestigious Africa -UK Best Procurement Practices Champion Award during the African-UK Trade And Investment Conference And Awards 2025, On Saturday, September 20, at the Royal National Hotel, London.

Shortly receiving the award , Dr. Ogwus thanked the organizers of the event for the honour done him. While speaking on the theme, “Green Trade and Climate-Smart Investment:

A Shared Agenda for Africa and the UK,” Dr. Ogwus captured the attention of policymakers, investors, and business leaders from both regions with a message that was at once urgent, visionary, and deeply practical.

He said, “Green trade is Africa’s gateway to prosperity. Climate-smart investment will open new industries, create jobs for millions of our young people, and position Nigeria and the continent as leaders in the global green economy,” he declared to resounding applause.

With over 60% of Africa’s population under 25, Ogwus highlighted that the continent’s future depends on empowering its youth through climate-smart opportunities.

He stressed that renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green technology innovation are not just environmental imperatives but pathways to mass employment, innovation, and global competitiveness.

In his keynote, Dr. Ogwus painted vivid possibilities that lit up the imagination of the delegates.

He spoke of renewable energy industries that could raise a new generation of African engineers and technicians, climate-smart agriculture that would not only feed the continent but establish Africa as a global food exporter, and green technology innovations that would turn waste into wealth through the creativity of Africa’s tech-savvy youth.

According to Dr. Ogwus, green trade is commerce done with conscience a model of producing and exchanging goods that reduces carbon emissions, conserves natural resources, and safeguards ecosystems.

In contrast, he defined climate-smart investment as the strategic flow of financial resources into projects that both protect economies from climate risks and unlock new avenues for prosperity, ranging from solar farms and eco-housing to drought-resistant crops and waste-to-energy innovations.

In another development, Engr. (AMB.) Dr. Chinedu Ogwus, President of the Ogwus Youth Empowerment and Community Development Organization (OYECDO), delivered a stirring keynote address at the United Nations International Day of Peace commemorated in Lagos ,Nigeria, calling the youth to action.

Held under the theme “Act Now for a Peaceful World Global,” the event was hosted by the Institute of Global Peace and Conflict Management, drawing diplomats, peace advocates, and youth leaders from across the country and beyond.

Standing before an audience of esteemed guests and visionary youths, Dr. Ogwus reaffirmed his organization’s unwavering commitment to peace building through youth empowerment, social inclusion, and grassroots development.

“We gather not just to commemorate peace, but to build it brick by brick, heart by heart, action by action,” he declared. “Peace is not the absence of war. It is the presence of justice, equity, opportunity, and dignity.”

He stressed that OYECDO is presently transforming youth into Peace Architects, highlighting the progress of OYECDO across communities in Nigeria, particularly the Niger Delta and Lagos State, Dr. Ogwus shared compelling success stories driven by young people, saying over 1,210 youth trained in conflict resolution and civic leadership. 40 youth-led businesses supported through the Peace Through Enterprise initiative. More than 270 solar lights distributed to underserved communities in response to youth-driven energy advocacy.