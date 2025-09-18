Democracy Restored In Rivers As Fubara, Lawmakers Return

…Ibas Bows Out

After a six-month period of emergency rule in Rivers State, democracy is officially making a robust comeback with the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the reinstatement of the state lawmakers, marking the end of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas’ tenure as the Sole Administrator of the oil-rich state.

The emergency rule, declared by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, was a response to prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security concerns within Rivers State.

During this period, Vice Admiral Ibas, a retired Chief of Naval Staff, was appointed to oversee the administration, steering the state through a turbulent phase aimed at restoring order and preparing the state for a democratic transition.

On Thursday, September 18, Governor Fubara is set to be reinstated, following his return to Nigeria after months of political turbulence and a court ruling that ended the leadership crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Alongside Fubara’s return, the state lawmakers, whose legitimacy was affirmed by the Supreme Court, are also resuming their roles, reviving the state’s legislative arm and completing the government’s restoration.

The conclusion of Ibas’ six-month tenure coincides with a farewell thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Center on Sunday, September 14, 2025 where he called for reconciliation among Rivers residents, emphasizing unity and peace as foundations for sustainable governance.

Ibas’ administration faced criticism from opposition parties who questioned the constitutional legitimacy of the emergency rule and demanded investigations into state resource management.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) commended Ibas for maintaining peace and stability, highlighting his role in safeguarding democratic processes during the emergency period.

The local government elections held on August 30, despite attempts to halt them, further reinforced the democratic process.

In these polls, the APC secured a significant victory, winning 20 out of the 23 local government areas, an apparent historic moment signaling the party’s strengthened foothold in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining three areas, including Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor, and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni. Voter turnout was low due to widespread boycotts, but the elections were pivotal in ensuring that governance at the grassroots level was restored, preventing a vacuum in local administration.

Governor Fubara’s return marks a significant reset in Rivers State politics.

He had previously directed the conduct of fresh local government elections following the annulment of earlier polls, signaling his commitment to inclusive governance and development.

The lawmakers have wasted no time, pressing the governor to submit the 2025 budget and resume legislative activities to jumpstart governance after months under emergency administration.

President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule was aimed at stabilizing the state, a measure that met resistance but ultimately paved the way for the political and administrative reset witnessed today.

With Fubara’s reinstatement, the return of lawmakers, and the peaceful transition from emergency rule, Rivers State is poised to regain its democratic ethos and focus on governance and development.

The challenges remain, including healing political divides and economic recovery, but the renewed democratic mandate offers hope for effective leadership and progress in the oil-rich state.

This political transition is not only a restoration of elected governance but a reaffirmation of democratic principles after an extraordinary period of direct federal intervention. The people of Rivers State, after months of uncertainty, now look forward to a new chapter characterized by elected leadership, legislative engagement, and locally grounded government.