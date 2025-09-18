Rt. Hon. Deeyah Inaugurated BoT Chairman, HYPREP

…As Minister Of Environment Chairs Inaugural Meeting of New Reconstituted HYPREP GC, BoT, Ogoni Trust Fund

Rt. Hon Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah has been officially appointed and inaugurated as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Conference Room of the Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, in Abuja. Alongside Hon. Deeyah, members of the reconstituted Governing Council of HYPREP were also inaugurated.

President Bola Tinubu approved the reconstitution of HYPREP’s Governing Council and Board of Trustees, with the Minister of Environment serving as the Chairman of the Governing Council.

Hon. Deeyah’s appointment as BoT Chairman has been widely praised by Ogoni communities, particularly the Babbe District in Khana LGA, for his integrity, leadership, and advocacy for environmental justice in the Niger Delta.

The Board includes representatives from Ogoni communities, Niger Delta communities, oil-producing states, and environmental NGOs.

The Federal Government, through HYPREP, continues efforts to implement the UNEP Environmental Assessment recommendations for the Ogoni region, a long-term project focused on hydrocarbon pollution cleanup.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, led the inauguration with a commitment to support effective environmental remediation and enhanced governance of the project.