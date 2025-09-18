Rivers NYCN Commends Dangote Group On CNG Trucks, Seeks Youth Employment

By Dormene Mbea

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, has commended the Dangote Group for deploying over 1,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks to boost petroleum distribution across the country.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Amb. Ambrose Sopuruchukwu Okpor, the council described the initiative as a bold step toward addressing one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges—fuel distribution and affordability. According to him, the decision to invest in CNG trucks demonstrates industrial foresight, with Nigerians already benefiting from lower pump prices and a more reliable supply chain.

“The Dangote Group deserves collective gratitude for its commitment to industrial innovation and sustainable solutions,” the statement read.

However, the Rivers NYCN also appealed to the company to deliberately extend its impact to the youths of Rivers State by creating employment opportunities. Okpor noted that Rivers remains one of Dangote’s biggest markets and has consistently provided a business-friendly environment for industrial growth.

“Rivers State is home to vibrant and energetic young people who are eager to contribute meaningfully to your operations,” the NYCN Chairman said. “By employing and empowering our youths, Dangote will not only deepen brand loyalty but also strengthen the bond of trust with the communities sustaining its market strength.”

The council further assured that Rivers youths are committed to safeguarding investors who operate in the state, stressing that peace and security remain central to economic prosperity.

While acknowledging Dangote’s refinery and distribution network as a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians, the NYCN emphasized that deliberate inclusion of Rivers youths in employment and empowerment programs would create a legacy that goes beyond profit margins and transforms lives.

“We celebrate this historic milestone in deploying the CNG trucks, but we also appeal for deliberate inclusion of Rivers youths in your employment drive,” the statement concluded.

“Such collaboration will sustain your operations, address unemployment, foster peace, and strengthen Nigeria’s economy from the grassroots.” he stated.