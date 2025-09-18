Happy Boys Return To OPM With Parents, Seek Forgiveness

By Dormene Mbea

The rift between the popular “Happy Boys” and the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, took a new turn on Sunday, September 14, 2025, when the boys returned to the church in Port Harcourt with their parents to seek forgiveness.

The boys, who had previously fallen out with Apostle Chibuzor after being influenced by a man posing as a U.S.-based medical doctor, confessed before the congregation that they were misled.

According to them, the supposed “doctor,” later discovered to be a nurse assistant, had promised to sponsor them to America on scholarships. Two years later, the promise failed, and they were left abandoned after being used to generate attention on social media.

In a moving confession, the Happy Boys admitted they were manipulated into making false accusations against the OPM founder. They narrated how the impostor not only deceived them but also defrauded other Nigerian youths by collecting money under the guise of securing American visas.

Worshippers watched with mixed emotions as the boys and their parents pleaded for forgiveness. Some church members were visibly moved, while others described the moment as a lesson in humility and truth.

Responding, Apostle Chibuzor declared that he had forgiven them. “I have forgiven them because forgiveness is a command from God,” he said.

“But this should be a warning to our youths: beware of those who exploit your desperation. Only a heartless man robs the poor instead of helping them.”

Sources within the church disclosed that community leaders and concerned stakeholders who witnessed the reconciliation have called for legal action against the impostor.

According to them, petitions will be sent to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Nigerian security agencies to ensure that the man is deported and prosecuted.

A senior church official told reporters that the move was necessary to protect other youths from falling victim to similar scams. “The same way these boys were deported, he too should be deported. The law must take its course,” the source said.

Another source described the impostor’s actions as “heartless and shameful,” insisting that justice must be served to send a strong signal to those who prey on vulnerable youths.

Church officials confirmed that formal petitions would be filed this week to U.S. and Nigerian authorities. For the OPM family, Sunday’s reconciliation was both a moment of relief and reflection. As one elder source put it after the service: “Lies may last for a while, but truth will always prevail.”