Sen. Natasha Recalled, As National Assembly Postpones Plenary Resumption

Security operatives have reopened the office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, at the National Assembly, signaling a potential end to her suspension saga.

The office, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, had been sealed off earlier this year following the lawmaker’s suspension by the Senate over alleged breaches of its standing rules.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a lawyer and rights advocate, was handed a six-month suspension that drew nationwide criticism.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), civil society groups, and the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, were among those who condemned the action and demanded her immediate reinstatement.

On July 4, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the suspension excessive and unconstitutional.

However, the Senate maintained that she could not resume her duties without a fresh resolution or a more explicit court directive.

The reopening of her office now paves the way for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return to legislative duties.

 Her legal team insists she remains innocent of any wrongdoing and should be allowed to resume fully while awaiting further court proceedings. The development is expected to reignite debates over legislative accountability, the rights of lawmakers, and the limits of Senate disciplinary powers.

