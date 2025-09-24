Akwa Ibom @38: Akpabio Hails Gov Eno, Akwa Ibomites, Calls For Unity

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno, on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the creation of the state.

He also congratulated the people of the state for their steadfastness, unity and cooperation among themselves and with successive governments in the state.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, the Senate President said he treasured the opportunity given him by the people of the state to govern them and also represent them at the national level.

He said he never took for granted the privilege and confidence reposed in him by the Akwa Ibom people during his tenure as governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

“Akwa Ibom presented me to the world. The good people of this great state gave me the mantle to become their light bearer for peace, development and good governance at the sub-national level and beyond,” Akpabio said.

Reflecting on the tremendous progress recorded since the creation of the state on September 23, 1987, Akpabio appreciated the foresight of former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), in creating the state. He also appreciated the resilience of the leaders and stakeholders, who fought for the realization of the dream.

Akpabio commended his predecessors for laying a solid foundation, upon which Akwa Ibom State has flourished in the almost four decades of its existence.

His words: “I must pay tribute to our founding administrators, Tunde Ogbeha, Godwin Abbe, Idongesit Nkanga and the first elected civilian governor, Akpan Isemin, for their immense contributions in laying a solid foundation for the state.

“Equally remembered today are Yakubu Bako, Joseph Adeusi, John Ebiye, my immediate predecessor, Victor Attah, and my successor Udom Emmanuel, for all they did”.

The Senate President urged Akwa Ibomites to continue to rally behind their sons and daughters in positions of authority and Governor Eno’s administration, working together towards a bright and prosperous future for the state.

He extolled Governor Umo Eno’s leadership qualities, stressing that Akwa Ibom has continued to thrive due to his inclusive and visionary approach.

Akpabio particularly thanked the governor for reconnecting the state to the centre, saying: “Akwa Ibom has always been a hub of peace and development and for reconnecting it to the centre, Governor Umo Eno has done noble and the state stands a better chance to play a prominent role in the Federation.

“As the number one ambassador of the state at the federal level, I will continue to espouse those values and sterling qualities that make Akwa Ibomites to stand out whenever they are entrusted with authority and responsibility.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents, the Senate and entire National Assembly, I wish Governor Umo Eno and the people of the state renewed hope, unity and progress as we celebrate this milestone and look forward to better days ahead”.