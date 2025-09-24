Royal Father, Eze Odum Gives Kudos To Gov Fubara Over End Of Political Crisis

A prominent traditional ruler in the State, and Paramount Ruler of Oginigba Kingdom, HRH Eze Amb. Dr. G.B. Odum has given Gov. Siminalayi Fubara a pat on the back for his peaceful disposition and unequaled resolve to see that the political crisis in the state ended.

The royal father’s excitement and accolades for Gov Fubara are coming on the heels of the lifting of the suspension of the Opobo-born governor sequel to the end of the 6 month emergency rule foisted on the state on March 18, 2025.

The Oginigbo monarch made the glowing remarks about Governor Fubara while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Eze Oginigba also praised the governor sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS for adhering to the emergency rule by corporating with the federal government directives towards restoring peace in the state, acknowledging that no sacrifice is too great to secure peace and stability in the state.

“It should be known that the interest of Rivers State is Paramount than any personal interest, if the state is in crisis development will be truncated, business halted and non can go about their personal duty freely, all these the governor considered as a true statesman.

The royal father, further advised that the peaceful ambiance in the state should be sustained accordingly, adding that the responsibility now lies on the State Government, the State House of Assembly, the newly elected council chairmen, political leaders and stakeholders to ensure they work in accordance to the peace resolution brokered by Mr President for the advancement of Rivers people that voted them into office.

Eze Odum also admonished the governor to be wary of those who live by gossip and political jobbers who place personal interests above public good at the expense of the State.

“Now that Governor Fubara is back they are now running to him, the same people that criticized him. They should be ashamed. It’s good when there is problem the best thing is to make peace”

Eze Oginigba further opined that Governor Fubara needed the support of Rivers people irrespective of their political divide to continue on his development strides truncated by the emergency rule in order to move the state forward. Accordingly, the monarch commended Rivers people for their resilience during the emergency rule, pointing out that their comportment truly proved that they love their State and the governor as it was rightly displayed by the jubilant crowd that welcomed him back to office.