Domesticate Artificial Intelligence For Parliamentary Efficiency – Gov Fubara

The Rivers State Government says harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Parliamentary Efficiency should be domesticated to accommodate our traditional governance structures with emerging digital ecosystems.

The State Chief Executive Sir Siminalayi Fubara made this pledge during the Opening Ceremony of 2025 Second Parliamentary Seminar and Second Extra-Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament at the Signature Hotel in Port Harcourt, on Monday, 22nd September, 2025.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said the event signals a collective recognition that we stand at the verge of the most transformative technological revolution in human history, stressing that the theme of this seminar “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Parliamentary Efficiency” is commendable.

He said their deliberations over the coming days, would influence how African Parliamentarians navigate the delicate balance, between embracing artificial intelligence transformative potential and preserving the human-centred values that anchor democratic governance.

In his remarks, the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament and Leader of the Nigerian Delegation, Sen. Barau Jibrin, urged members to approach the seminar with intellectual rigour and to utilize the opportunity to deepen their understanding, interrogate the risks, and propose concrete pathways for harnessing AI responsibly and ethically for the benefit of the people. Also speaking the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, said the choice of Rivers State to host this year’s event is apt stressing that the resolutions reached at the conference will be beneficial to both Nigeria and the West African region.